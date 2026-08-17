The Supreme Court of India accepted a request to make August 27, 2026, a holiday for the Court and its Registry

The change means the Court will be shut for three consecutive days, from August 26 to August 28, 2026

Saturday, August 22 was designated a full working day to compensate, with Registry offices open until 5pm

India's Supreme Court will shut its doors on Thursday, August 27, 2026, and will compensate for the lost day by operating as a full working day on Saturday, August 22.

The adjustment was confirmed in a circular dated August 14, 2026, issued by the Court's Administrative General Branch. The Full Court approved the change following a formal request from the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA).

India's Supreme Court approves an additional holiday for August 27, 2026. Photo: Getty

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India Supreme Court Announces Three-Day Closure

According to Times of India, the revised schedule creates a block of three consecutive non-working days for the Court and its Registry. August 26 and August 28 were already listed as holidays on the Court calendar, and the addition of August 27 extends that break into a continuous three-day closure.

To offset this, August 22 will function as a regular weekday. Registry offices will remain open until 5pm on that Saturday, giving advocates and litigants a full window to file documents and attend to administrative matters ahead of the extended holiday period.

The circular from the Administrative General Branch made clear that both the Supreme Court and its Registry are covered by the revised schedule, meaning all operations ordinarily carried out on a working Thursday will instead need to be addressed either before or after the three-day break.

Full list of African countries Nigerians visit without visa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that African countries have long faced criticism for maintaining tight border restrictions against fellow Africans while offering easier entry pathways to travellers from Europe and other regions.

The visa barriers have continued to affect trade, tourism and labour movement across the continent despite repeated calls for stronger regional integration.

Fresh changes to travel rules across parts of Africa may, however, offer some relief for Nigerian travellers. An updated list of African countries now grants Nigerians visa-free access, allowing passport holders to enter without securing visas before departure.

Source: Legit.ng