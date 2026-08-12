The UAE government has issued a clear deadline that foreigners entering the country must meet before overstay fines are imposed on them

Foreigners who enter the UAE for the purpose of completing residence issuance procedures have exactly 60 days from their date of entry to do so

Failure to finalise a residence permit within the 60-day window will attract applicable overstay fines under UAE immigration rules

The UAE government has issued an official notice warning foreigners that they must complete their residence permit procedures within a strict 60-day window after entering the country, or face financial penalties.

Any foreigner who enters the UAE specifically to finalise their residence permit issuance must complete that process within 60 days of their date of entry. If the permit is not secured within that period, overstay fines will be imposed automatically on the applicant.

The UAE shares the deadline for foreigners to avoid fines. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What UAE residency rule covers for foreigners

According to information published by the UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), the policy applies to individuals entering on a family residence visa, which is tied directly to a sponsor's permit.

The notice specifies that the family residence authorisation cannot exceed the validity of the sponsor's own permit, meaning the duration of a dependent's stay is capped by whatever remains on the sponsor's residency.

The 60-day rule is not a grace period in the informal sense; it is a hard deadline. Foreigners who allow that window to lapse without obtaining their residence permit will be treated as overstaying, regardless of the circumstances that led to the delay.

Why UAE deadline matters for African residents

For Nigerians, Ghanaians, Kenyans, and other Africans living in or relocating to the UAE, the rule carries practical significance. Many people enter the UAE on visit or entry permits with the intention of converting their status to a resident once they are on the ground, often while waiting on employers or family sponsors to complete paperwork.

The ICP notice makes clear that this process cannot drag on indefinitely. Sixty days from the date of entry is the ceiling, and anyone who misses it will be liable for fines that can accumulate quickly under UAE immigration law.

UAE shares how to get work permit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the UAE government revealed one occupation category that qualifies for a work permit issued completely free of charge to eligible foreign workers.

The private teacher work permit is valid for two years and is open to qualified professionals registered in private or government schools in the UAE.

Source: Legit.ng