Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the four core subject areas that form the basis of the citizenship test

The test covers topics ranging from Australian history and people to democratic beliefs, rights, government, and national values

Passing the test is a formal requirement for most applicants seeking Australian citizenship by conferral

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published the four key subject areas that foreigners are expected to know before sitting the country's official citizenship test.

The department offered a clear guide for applicants working through the conferral process.

Australia lists 4 key topics foreigners should expect during citizenship test. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

What Australian citizenship test covers

According to the department's official website, the citizenship test draws its questions from four broad topics:

1. Australia and its people

2. Australia's democratic beliefs, rights and liberties.

3. The country's system of government and law

4. An understanding of and commitment to Australian values rooted in freedom, respect, and equality.

The test is a compulsory step for most people applying for Australian citizenship by conferral. It is designed to assess whether an applicant has a working knowledge of the English language, understands what citizenship in Australia means, and can demonstrate familiarity with the country's civic responsibilities and privileges.

Critically, the test also evaluates whether applicants genuinely understand and are committed to the values that underpin Australian society, particularly those centred on freedom, respect, and equality.

No extra cost for Australian citizenship test

One detail that may reassure prospective applicants is that there is no separate fee attached to the citizenship test itself.

The cost is already included in the standard citizenship application fee paid at the time of submission, meaning applicants will not be required to make any additional payment to sit the assessment.

For Nigerians and other Africans navigating the path to Australian citizenship, understanding what the test covers is an important part of the preparation process. The four outlined topic areas give applicants a focused framework for study ahead of their scheduled assessment.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng