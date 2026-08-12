Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez got married on August 11 in the coastal town of Cascais, near Lisbon

The couple announced their engagement on the same date last year, when Rodríguez posted a photo of a diamond ring on Instagram

All five of Ronaldo's children attended the ceremony, including two he shares with Rodríguez

Cristiano Ronaldo has married his longtime partner Georgina Rodríguez in a civil ceremony held in Cascais, a coastal resort town roughly 20 miles west of Lisbon, Portugal, on August 11.

The couple confirmed the news on Instagram, where Ronaldo shared a photograph of two hands wearing wedding rings, which Portuguese media and fans widely interpreted as belonging to the couple.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his now-wife Georgina Rodriguez have been together since 2016 after meeting in Madrid. Photo by Pierre-Phillipe Marcou

Source: Getty Images

The post collected more than three million likes within 30 minutes of going live.

According to BBC Sport, all five of Ronaldo's children were present at the ceremony.

Two of them, daughter Alana Martina, born in 2017, and their youngest daughter Bella, born in April 2022, are the biological children of both Ronaldo and Rodríguez.

Bella was born alongside a twin brother who did not survive.

Rodríguez has also been raising Ronaldo's three other children, and the family are currently based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo finally ties the knot

According to Sky Sports, Ronaldo and Rodríguez first crossed paths in 2016 at a Gucci shop in Madrid, where she was working at the time. He was then playing for Real Madrid.

Their relationship has spanned a decade, culminating in the August 11 wedding, which Portuguese media have called the wedding of the year.

The couple announced their engagement exactly one year before the wedding, on August 11, 2024.

Rodríguez marked the occasion by posting a picture of a large diamond ring on Instagram, writing in Spanish, "Yes I do. In this and in all my lives."

Ronaldo's career and wealth

Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers ever to play the sport.

The 41-year-old Portuguese forward's career has taken him from Sporting CP in Lisbon to Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, where he currently plays.

He has scored close to 1,000 career goals and has won the Ballon d'Or five times, placing him second only to Lionel Messi, who has won the award eight times.

Off the pitch, Ronaldo reached a financial milestone when the Bloomberg Billionaires Index valued his net worth at $1.4 billion last year, making him the first professional footballer to be recognised as a billionaire.

Ronaldo engages girlfriend Georgina

Legit.ng previously reported Georgina Rodriguez has announced that she and Cristiano Ronaldo are officially engaged and set to marry soon after nine years together.

Ronaldo met the Argentine model at a Gucci store in Madrid in 2016 during his time with the Spanish club and has been dating her since that time.

Source: Legit.ng