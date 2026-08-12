Chad and the Republic of the Congo have announced plans to open their borders to all African nationals, including Nigerians, from January 1, 2027

Both countries cited African integration and the free movement of people as key reasons behind the decisions

The two African countries join a growing list of destinations where Nigerian passport holders can travel without obtaining a visa in advance

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Nigerian passport holders will gain visa-free entry into Chad and the Republic of the Congo from January 1, 2027, after both countries announced plans to scrap entry visa requirements for all African nationals.

Chad's President Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno said the decision was intended to advance African integration and make it easier for people and goods to move freely across the continent.

As reported by Vanguard, President Déby Itno made the announcement in July 2026.

Under the new arrangement, Nigerians will be able to enter Chad without securing a visa beforehand.

Congo-Brazzaville opens its doors

The Republic of the Congo, commonly referred to as Congo-Brazzaville, made a similar commitment during the 2026 African Development Bank Group Annual Meetings held in Brazzaville.

President Denis Sassou Nguesso said nationals of all African countries would no longer need a visa to enter his country from January 1, 2027.

He, however, explained that the policy will be subject to minimal administrative and security conditions.

Nguesso linked the move to broader goals of continental integration and described it as complementary to efforts under the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Where Nigerian passport holders can already travel visa-free

The two additions will build on an existing list of countries where Nigerians can already arrive without a visa.

These include Barbados, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cape Verde Islands, Cook Islands, Cote d'Ivoire, Djibouti, Dominica, Fiji, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Haiti, Kenya, Kiribati, Lebanon, Liberia, Mali, Mauritius and Micronesia.

Others are Montserrat, Mozambique, Niger, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, St. Kitts and Nevis, The Gambia, Togo, and Tuvalu.

Several other destinations grant Nigerians a visa on arrival, including Burundi, Cambodia, Comoro Islands, Iran, Madagascar, Maldives, Niue, Palau Islands, Samoa, Timor-Leste, and Vanuatu.

Countries offering visa-free access to Nigerians

Recall that no fewer than five African nations now offer visa-free access, promoting regional integration and travel across the continent.

African countries like Seychelles, Gambia, and Ghana lead the way in embracing these progressive visa-free policies.

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) supports deeper integration through increased mobility for African travellers.

Countries outside Africa Nigerians can visit without a visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Nigerians have the opportunity to explore stunning destinations outside Africa without the burden of visa applications.

Several countries across the Caribbean, Pacific, and Latin America welcome Nigerian passport holders, making travel more convenient.

This report highlights visa-free countries that offer unique experiences, vibrant cultures, and breathtaking landscapes.

Source: Legit.ng