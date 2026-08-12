Poland's official government website has outlined a specific language requirement that foreigners must satisfy before they can obtain Polish citizenship

The qualification centres on demonstrated proficiency in the Polish language, and applicants are required to hold an official confirmation of their level

Foreigners who cannot prove they meet this standard will not be legally recognised as Polish citizens, regardless of other conditions they may fulfil

Poland has set out a clear language condition that foreigners must satisfy before they can be legally recognised as Polish citizens, according to information published on the country's official government website.

The requirement specifies that any individual seeking Polish citizenship must hold a confirmed qualification in the Polish language at B1 level. Crucially, self-reported proficiency is not sufficient — applicants must present an official document proving they have reached this standard.

Poland states qualification foreigners must have to become Polish citizens. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu/paula sierra

Source: Getty Images

Polish language requirement for citizenship

The government's website states the rule plainly, leaving little room for ambiguity:

"Remember! In order to be legally recognised as a Polish citizen, you need to have a Polish language qualification at B1 level – you need an official confirmation."

The B1 level sits at the intermediate stage of the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages, meaning applicants are expected to understand the main points of clear, standard speech on familiar topics and can handle most situations likely to arise while living in a Polish-speaking environment.

What this means for foreigners seeking Polish citizenship

For many Africans and other foreigners exploring residency and citizenship options in Europe, Poland has increasingly come onto the radar, particularly as part of the broader movement of people seeking better economic and professional opportunities abroad.

The language condition makes clear that settling into Polish society requires more than physical presence in the country. Prospective citizens must invest time and resources into learning the language to a demonstrable level and must secure a formal certificate as proof before their application can proceed.

Those who do not yet meet the B1 standard are advised to begin language training early in the process, as obtaining an official qualification can take time depending on an individual's starting point and access to accredited testing centres.

US mentions jobs foreigners can't do

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the US government updated its immigration policy, allowing officers to reject incomplete visa, green card, and other immigration applications without first requesting missing documents.

The new policy requires foreigners and other applicants to ensure their applications contain all required documents and supporting evidence before submission.

Source: Legit.ng