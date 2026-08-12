A 32-year-old US-based African man has appeared in federal court in North Dakota after a grand jury returned an indictment against him

The indictment charges Oleko with one count of wire fraud and one count of bank fraud linked to a business email compromise scheme

Federal prosecutors allege that Oleko participated in and aided a scheme that defrauded an auction business of over $113,000

A 32-year-old man from the Democratic Republic of the Congo living in North Dakota has been indicted on federal fraud charges after prosecutors alleged he played a role in a business email compromise scheme that cost an auction company more than $113,000.

Nicolas Mondani Oleko appeared in federal court in the District of North Dakota on 10 August 2026 for an arraignment following an indictment handed down by a grand jury. He faces one count of wire fraud and one count of bank fraud.

A US-based man has been caught by the authorities for federal fraud charges. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What the indictment alleges

According to the indictment, Oleko participated in and aided and abetted a business email compromise scheme while residing in North Dakota.

The scheme allegedly resulted in the fraudulent transfer of $113,050 from an auction business. Business email compromise fraud typically involves criminals impersonating trusted contacts or vendors through email to trick companies into sending payments to fraudulent bank accounts.

The case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Matthew Greenley under the office of United States Attorney Nicholas W. Chase.

The prosecution forms part of a broader federal push against fraud. On 7 April 2026, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division, which is tasked with investigating and prosecuting fraud committed against the American public. The division's work also supports a White House-led task force chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance, focused on eliminating fraud, waste, and abuse within federal benefit programmes.

The United States Attorney's Office used the occasion to remind businesses to put strict payment protocols in place, particularly for large transactions. Organisations were also urged to verify any changes to vendor banking or routing details through trusted channels entirely separate from email communication.

Oleko has not been convicted of any offence. The charges contained in the indictment are allegations only, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

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Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the United States has released an updated deportation list showing some Nigerians placed on what it called its “worst-of-the-worst” criminal register.

While the names and photos of those affected have been made public, the timeline for deportations and details of offences remain undisclosed.

Source: Legit.ng