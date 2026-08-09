Germany's naturalisation test requires applicants to correctly answer 17 out of 33 questions about the country's legal system, society and living conditions

Germany's Federal Ministry of the Interior published the categories of people who are not required to sit the naturalisation test

Several groups qualify for exemption, including minors, people with certain health conditions, and graduates of German educational institutions

Germany has outlined the specific groups of people who do not need to sit the country's naturalisation test as part of the citizenship application process.

The Federal Ministry of the Interior confirmed that, as a general rule, applicants seeking German citizenship must pass the naturalisation test to demonstrate sufficient knowledge of the country's legal framework, society and everyday life.

Germany lists 5 categories of foreigners exempt from taking citizenship test. Photo: Getty

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Who is exempt from German citizenship test

Despite the broad requirement, Germany has carved out several clear exemptions:

1. Children under the age of 16 are automatically excluded from the testing requirement.

2. People who are unable to meet the testing requirements due to illness, disability or age are equally exempt.

3. Those who have completed their education at a German school, or who hold a qualification from a German higher education institution in law, social sciences, political science or administrative sciences, are also not required to take the test.

4. Individuals who entered the Federal Republic of Germany under what was known as a "labour recruitment agreement" on or before 30 June 1974 do not need to sit the test.

5. Those who arrived in the German Democratic Republic as contract workers on or before 13 June 1990 are also exempt.

In the fourth and fifth cases, the exemption extends to a spouse who joined the applicant shortly after their arrival in Germany.

How German citizenship test works

The test is made up of 33 questions, three of which are tailored to the specific German state in which the applicant resides.

Candidates must select one correct answer from four options for each question, and a minimum of 17 correct answers is required to pass.

According to the German Ministry, more than 90% of applicants have successfully passed the test in recent years.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng