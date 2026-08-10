Zendaya topped the 2026 box office charts after starring in two films that each crossed the $1 billion mark worldwide

Her role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day placed her at the centre of the year's biggest blockbuster, which has earned about $1.18 billion globally

The 29-year-old's combined box office haul this year has surpassed $2.3 billion, putting her in rare Hollywood company

Zendaya has quietly pulled off one of the most remarkable box office years any actor has had in recent Hollywood history, becoming the highest-grossing actor of 2026 after two of her films each crossed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office.

Zendaya tops the 2026 box office charts after starring in two films that each crossed the $1 billion mark worldwide. Photos: Zendaya.

Source: Instagram

The actress secured the top spot largely on the strength of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which has earned approximately $1.18 billion globally and currently holds the title of the highest-grossing film of the year, reports Yahoo News.

It is a commercial milestone that has cemented her status as one of the most bankable names in the industry.

Zendaya's Double Billion-Dollar Year

Beyond the Spider-Man franchise, Zendaya also stars in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which has crossed $1.008 billion at the worldwide box office, making it another billion-dollar production attached to her name within the same calendar year.

Another report by PM News stated that at 29, she has achieved something that very few actors ever accomplish: two separate billion-dollar productions released in a single year, with her combined box office total for 2026 surpassing $2.3 billion globally.

The feat places her in an unusually elite position in Hollywood, where even seasoned franchise veterans rarely achieve such figures back to back.

The scale of Zendaya's 2026 run reflects a combination of smart franchise alignment and her association with prestige filmmakers.

Appearing in both a major Marvel production and a Christopher Nolan epic within the same calendar year is the kind of career positioning that studios dream of, and the numbers confirm that audiences have responded.

Zendaya combined box office haul this year has surpassed $2.3 billion. Photo: Zendaya.

Source: Instagram

Ciara stuns fans in little black dress

The singer was out on the town with her husband Russell Wilson, and she was rocking a little black dress. Her body was looking amazing, and you can't even tell that she's had three kids.

Taking to social media, Ciara posted candid snaps and tagged her husband in them.

Social media users were blown away by her look and couldn't help but leave her sweet comments. Most were just in awe of how her body managed to snap back and still look good after giving birth.

Source: Legit.ng