A video showing Wizkid's aide, Femi, and Sophia Egbueje vacationing together in Saint Tropez, France, has surfaced online

The duo was seen at a club and riding in a chopper to their destination on the French Riviera

This is not the first time Femi and Sophia have been linked, with a previous incident involving a Lamborghini delivery sparking speculation

A new video has set social media buzzing after Wizkid's personal aide, widely known as Femi, and socialite Sophia Egbueje were spotted enjoying a lavish vacation together in Saint Tropez, Southern France.

Footage circulating online shows the pair arriving at their destination aboard a helicopter, with Femi waiting on an island in a small vehicle as Sophia descended from the chopper. The clip quickly caught the attention of fans who had long speculated about the pair's connection.

Reactions trail video of Wizkid's aide Femi and Sophia Egbeueje as they were spotted in Saint Tropez. Photo credit@itzfemmyo/@sophiaegbueje

Source: Instagram

Sophia and Femi in Saint Tropez

Beyond the helicopter arrival, more content from Sophia's Instagram stories showed her being welcomed into one of Saint Tropez's popular clubs, with Femi by her side.

The two were later seen seated at a table, smoking shisha and appearing very much at ease in each other's company.

Not their first appearance together

This is not the first occasion that Femi and Sophia have been seen together. During the height of Sophia's much-publicised controversy with Afrobeats star Burna Boy last year, the two were also spotted together.

Sophia Egbueje trends over viral video of her vacation in France. Photo credit@sphiaegbueje

Source: Instagram

At the time, it was Femi who reportedly delivered a Lamborghini to Sophia after Burna Boy allegedly failed to follow through on a promise he had made to her following their widely talked-about encounter.

The latest sighting has only intensified speculation about the nature of their relationship, with many fans drawing their own conclusions about who may be funding Sophia's luxurious lifestyle.

Here is the Instagram video of Sophia Egbueje's meeting with Femi below

Fans react to the video

Here are some of the reactions online:

@galorizzy__:

"I hope Una still day doubt me about Wizkid and Sophia"

@royaldon474:

"Wizzy dey Nyash am"

@osasmullar_des:

"This gurl chop this lifestyle pass mercy eke"

@kellyo4cali:

"Na wizkid delivery"

@neyo4756:

"Wizkid dey chop your pekus low-key"

@immmaannueel_:

"Sophia go reach everybody… make Una Chillaz"

VDM drags Sophia Egbueje over Lamborghini, wristwatch

Legit.ng had reported that social media critic Verydarkman (VDM) had reacted after Sophia Egbueje shared a video showing off her Lamborghini and an expensive wristwatch.

In a video posted online, VDM claimed that many celebrities purchase pre-owned luxury cars abroad, import them into Nigeria, and rewrap them to appear brand new.

He challenged Sophia to reveal the mileage on her Lamborghini to address speculation about the vehicle's condition. VDM also referenced music stars Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy while making his remarks, prompting fresh reactions and debate across social media.

Source: Legit.ng