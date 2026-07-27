Ghana's government has outlined specific requirements that any foreigner must satisfy before applying for citizenship

One of the conditions involves how long an applicant must have lived in the country before becoming eligible

The government also revealed where interested foreigners can obtain the application form and how much it costs

Ghana has outlined three key requirements that any foreigner, regardless of nationality, must fulfil before qualifying for Ghanaian citizenship, according to information published on the country's official government website.

The website lists several conditions in total, but three stand out as central to the application process.

Ghana publishes 3 requirements for foreigners to qualify for citizenship, reveals fee. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/picture alliance/SOPA Images/IraEfremova

Source: Getty Images

Requirements to become Ghanaian citizens

1. Good character

Any person seeking Ghanaian citizenship must be of good character. This is a foundational requirement and applies to all applicants without exception.

2. Residence

An applicant must demonstrate that they have lived in Ghana for a minimum of five years. However, the website notes that this period is not always fixed, as the minister holds the authority to reduce the required duration at any point.

3. Language

A foreigner applying for citizenship must be able to speak and understand at least one indigenous Ghanaian language. This requirement reflects the country's emphasis on cultural integration as part of the naturalisation process.

How to Obtain the Ghana Citizenship Application Form

According to the government website, the application form for citizenship registration is available for purchase at the Ghanaian Ministry of the Interior. The form is priced at GH₵3,000, which is equivalent to approximately N351,352.

UAE names foreigners eligible for citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) published eight categories of foreigners who may be considered for citizenship, along with the conditions attached to each category.

The UAE explained that only the president, the rulers' and crown princes' courts, executive councils, and the cabinet have the authority to nominate or approve individuals for citizenship.

Source: Legit.ng