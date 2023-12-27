A Nigerian man is happy that he has become a citizen of Ghana, and the moment was captured in a viral video

In the clip, the man was seen waving the Ghanaian flag happily in the presence of many people, including his wife

The man is married to a Ghanaian lady, so it is a win-win for him to have become a citizen of the Gold Coast

A Nigerian man has successfully become a citizen of the Republic of Ghana, and his joy knows no bounds.

The man took to TikTok to celebrate by sharing a video on the handle @binitiefamily.

The man happily waved the Ghanaian flag. Photo credit: TikTok/@binitiefamily.

Source: TikTok

He is married to a Ghanaian woman, so bagging Ghanaian citizenship meant a lot to him.

In the video, which has gone viral and received 170k views, the man was spotted waving the Ghanaian flag happily.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Nigerians and Ghanaians took to the video's comment section to analyse it.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian man becomes a citizen of Ghana

@Yeboah Augustine said:

"We have finally won one soul from hell to heaven."

@Suleyman Dawuda said:

"I'm here in Spain looking for Spanish citizenship, and someone is in my country looking for citizenship. This life."

@Paul asked:

"What happened to ECOWAS? I thought we all belong?"

@Isaac Kofi-owusu reacted:

"Now he can also go to South Africa."

@pokermama69 commented:

"Now he can read with light."

@Matthew Adekponya said:

"He’s is so happy to join us."

@Sweetgul said:

"Which one is Ghana citizenship like say them dey worry before? Ghana wey we dey enter without visa."

@Possible commented:

"He is not even proud of the flag. See the way he is waving it."

@dantayuba said:

"He should recite the Ghana National anthem too."

@sunshine_gh2 said:

"I didn't know there was a special inauguration to initiate them. My husband had his since March."

How your baby can become a citizen of Canada

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a lady shared tips on how pregnant women can successfully travel to Canada to have their babies.

Going to Canada to have a baby is attractive because children born in the country automatically become Canadian citizens.

The first step to having a baby in Canada is for the pregnant woman to secure a temporary resident visa, TRV.

Source: Legit.ng