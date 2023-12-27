"We Enter Without Visa": Nigerian Man Celebrates as He Becomes Citizen of Ghana, Waves Ghanaian Flag
- A Nigerian man is happy that he has become a citizen of Ghana, and the moment was captured in a viral video
- In the clip, the man was seen waving the Ghanaian flag happily in the presence of many people, including his wife
- The man is married to a Ghanaian lady, so it is a win-win for him to have become a citizen of the Gold Coast
A Nigerian man has successfully become a citizen of the Republic of Ghana, and his joy knows no bounds.
The man took to TikTok to celebrate by sharing a video on the handle @binitiefamily.
He is married to a Ghanaian woman, so bagging Ghanaian citizenship meant a lot to him.
In the video, which has gone viral and received 170k views, the man was spotted waving the Ghanaian flag happily.
Nigerians and Ghanaians took to the video's comment section to analyse it.
Reactions as Nigerian man becomes a citizen of Ghana
@Yeboah Augustine said:
"We have finally won one soul from hell to heaven."
@Suleyman Dawuda said:
"I'm here in Spain looking for Spanish citizenship, and someone is in my country looking for citizenship. This life."
@Paul asked:
"What happened to ECOWAS? I thought we all belong?"
@Isaac Kofi-owusu reacted:
"Now he can also go to South Africa."
@pokermama69 commented:
"Now he can read with light."
@Matthew Adekponya said:
"He’s is so happy to join us."
@Sweetgul said:
"Which one is Ghana citizenship like say them dey worry before? Ghana wey we dey enter without visa."
@Possible commented:
"He is not even proud of the flag. See the way he is waving it."
@dantayuba said:
"He should recite the Ghana National anthem too."
@sunshine_gh2 said:
"I didn't know there was a special inauguration to initiate them. My husband had his since March."
