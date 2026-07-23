A student said she was awarded an F in her final year first semester but insisted something was wrong with the marking

In a post shared via her official X account, she recalled how she approached the professor in charge

After the lecturer remarked her script, her grade was changed and she shared the full story for her followers on X

A student narrated an experience she had during her final year first semester after she received a result she did not expect.

In an emotional tweet, she recounted how she was given an F and found it difficult to believe.

Female student asks professor to remark her script. Photo credit: @ladycee/X.

Source: Twitter

Lady shares experience with professor

Identified as @ladycee on X, the lady recounted how she went to meet the professor responsible for the course because she felt there was a mistake.

She told the lecturer that something was wrong with her result and wanted it to be thoroughly investigated.

The lecturer reportedly became angry and asked how she dared to question him. He then gave her a question to solve and said she would be punished severely if she failed it.

The student said she solved the mathematics question in ten minutes. After she finished, the lecturer looked at her and asked who she was.

She introduced herself and told him that she wanted her script to be remarked. When the lecturer brought out her script, he found out that it had not been fully marked.

The lecturer went ahead to remark the script properly. Following the remarking, the student said her grade was changed to a B.

Reactions as lady shares experience with lecturer

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

NotesbyOnyi said:

"Omo these lectures are just evil, imagine if you didn't go to complain. Thank God for you."

Amina said:

"Happy for you o cause final year students don’t even see their results in my school. It’s straight to “Congratulations, you have/have not graduated”.

Bianca added:

"You are lucky cos during my own time I insisted that I wanted a remark and I nothing was done. He said I should pay 50k for remarking. I wan craze."

See the post below:

Nigerian lady drags UNIZIK lecturer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady broke her silence regarding the trending case between a UNIZIK female student and a lecturer.

According to her, the lecturer acted in bad faith and did not exude professionalism in handling the situation at the time.

Source: Legit.ng