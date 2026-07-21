Three major study destinations have official pathways that allow international students to stay and work after completing their degrees

Each country has different eligibility requirements, minimum study periods, and visa duration rules that applicants must meet

International students must apply within a specific window after graduation, and some pathways depend on employer sponsorship or occupation lists

Three popular destinations for international students have established formal post-study work visa routes that allow graduates to remain and gain work experience after finishing their courses, according to information published on the official government websites of each country.

The pathways differ significantly in structure, duration, and conditions, meaning prospective students should research which option suits their situation before choosing where to study.

The pathways to post-study visas differ significantly in structure, duration, and conditions. Stock images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Juststock, Alberto Menendez Cervero

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Canada's post-graduation work permit

Canada allows eligible international graduates to apply for a Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP), which lets them work for almost any employer in the country after completing a programme at a designated learning institution.

The permit's duration is tied to the length of the study programme, and graduates can use it as a stepping stone towards permanent residency through immigration streams such as Express Entry.

Australia's Temporary Graduate Visa (Subclass 485)

Australia offers the Temporary Graduate Visa (subclass 485), which has two streams: the Graduate Work stream and the Post-Study Work stream.

The Graduate Work stream is open to graduates whose qualification is linked to an occupation on Australia's skilled occupation list, while the Post-Study Work stream is available to those who hold a degree, master's, or doctoral qualification from an Australian institution.

The visa allows holders to live, study, and work in Australia temporarily after graduation.

UK's graduate visa

The United Kingdom's graduate visa permits eligible graduates to stay in the country for at least 18 months after completing a qualifying course.

To apply, a student must already be in the UK, must hold a Student visa or Tier 4 (General) student visa, and must have studied an eligible qualification, such as a bachelor's degree or postgraduate degree, for the minimum required period.

The graduate's education provider must also have notified the Home Office that the course has been completed. Students who are unsure whether their institution has submitted that confirmation are advised to check directly with their university or college before applying.

Across all three countries, applicants must meet specific residency, study duration, and institutional eligibility requirements, and in most cases must apply from within the country rather than from abroad.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Canada had updated its visa rules for international students from Africa.

Countries to get post-study work visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about 10 countries where one can get a post-study work visa in 2026.

In different countries of the world, the governments have continued to use PSW to retain talent in their states. Below is a list of 10 countries that are offering post-study work visas, which are an important matter for graduates planning for 2026, according to Business Day. The UK is one of the countries that offers a Post-Study Work (PSW) visa, which allows graduates to live and work in the UK for at least two years without employer sponsorship.

Graduates are also allowed to move into a Skilled Worker visa if they secure a qualifying role. Canada has a Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP), which gives room to graduates to stay and work for no more than three years. A graduate who gained work experience under the PGWP has more chances in his or her applications for Permanent Residency through the Express Entry system.

Source: Legit.ng