Reno Omokri cited three Popes who prayed or meditated inside mosques across the Middle East and Turkey

Omokri said Pope John Paul II prayed inside Damascus' Umayyad Mosque in 2001

He urged readers to fact-check the historical examples and shared his views on prayer and faith

Former presidential aide Reno Omokri has pointed to three Popes who prayed or meditated inside mosques, saying the examples show that God can be worshipped anywhere.

Omokri made the remarks on Thursday, July 23, while sharing a photograph of himself at the Hassan II Mosque in Casablanca, Morocco.

Pope John Paul II visited the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus in 2001. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

He said he was meditating at the famous mosque and urged people to verify the historical examples he cited.

Which popes prayed inside mosques?

In his post on X, Omokri wrote:

"Meditating at the Hassan II Mosque in Casablanca, Morocco, today. Unknown to many Christians, three Popes have prayed or meditated in mosques, including Pope John Paul II, who removed his shoes and entered the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus on Sunday, May 6, 2001, and prayed inside. For 1300 years, John the Baptist has been honoured and buried inside the Umayyad Mosque!"

He went on to name two other Catholic leaders who also observed moments of prayer or meditation in Islamic places of worship.

Pope Francis prayed alongside the Grand Mufti of Istanbul during his visit. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to Omokri, Pope Benedict XVI and Pope Francis both spent time in reflection at the Blue Mosque in Istanbul. He noted that Pope Francis prayed alongside the Grand Mufti of Istanbul, Rahmi Yaran, during his visit to Turkey.

Why did Reno Omokri raise it?

Omokri concluded his message by encouraging readers to verify the historical accounts for themselves.

He wrote:

"Since then, two other Popes, Pope Benedict XVI and Pope Francis, have also observed moments of meditation in the Blue Mosque in Istanbul. In the case of Pope Francis, he prayed side by side with the Grand Mufti of Istanbul, Rahmi Yaran, in Turkey's Blue Mosque. Please fact-check me."

He also shared his personal view on prayer and faith, saying:

"The Earth belongs to God, and there is absolutely no place in this realm where you will pray and God will not hear you."

The post has attracted attention on social media, with many users discussing the history of papal visits to mosques and interfaith relations between Christians and Muslims.

Trump lambasts Pope Leo XIV

Earlier in another development, Legit.ng reported that United States President Donald Trump has launched a sharp public attack on Pope Leo XIV, deepening tensions between the White House and the Vatican over the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

The remarks mark an unusual clash between two of the world’s most influential figures, with disagreements centering on the justification and morality of war.

Source: Legit.ng