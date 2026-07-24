Canada's immigration authority has published official fees for citizenship applications, with adults and minors paying different amounts

The processing timeline for a complete citizenship application from the date of receipt was made known in the guidelines

Adult applicants between the ages of 18 and 54 must meet additional requirements beyond permanent residency to qualify

Canada's federal immigration authority has released official details on the fees and processing timelines for foreign nationals applying for Canadian citizenship, covering both adult and minor applicants.

The amount to pay for a citizenship application varies from adult to minor applicants, and the processing timeline begins when a complete application is received.

Canada publishes citizenship fee, processing time for adult and minor applicants. Photo: PeopleImages

Source: Getty Images

According to information published by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, adults aged 18 and above are required to pay $653 CAD (N633,000) to apply, while minors under the age of 18 attract a significantly lower fee of $100 CAD (N96,900)

Canada Citizenship: How Long the Process Takes

Applicants can expect the process to take roughly 12 months from start to finish. The clock begins on the day a complete application is received, meaning all required documents and information must be included, and it stops only when the applicant officially becomes a Canadian citizen.

The timeline also covers the citizenship test and ceremony where applicable. Applications that are considered non-routine or complex may take longer to resolve.

Processing speed is also influenced by the volume of applications already in the system, the number of staff assigned to that category, and how many new applications the authority anticipates receiving.

Canada Citizenship: Who Qualifies as Adult Applicant?

To be eligible for citizenship as an adult, a person must already hold permanent resident status in Canada. They are also required to have accumulated sufficient physical presence in the country, meaning they must have actually lived in Canada for the qualifying period rather than simply holding residency on paper.

Filing income taxes in Canada, where required, is another condition applicants must satisfy. Those between the ages of 18 and 54 face two additional requirements: demonstrating proficiency in either English or French, and passing the citizenship test.

All adult applicants, regardless of age, must take the oath of citizenship and must not be subject to any prohibition that would bar them from obtaining citizenship.

Canada announces compulsory citizenship test

Canada's immigration authority has outlined the citizenship test requirements that most foreign applicants aged 18 to 54 must complete.

The test can be taken online from anywhere in the world, with applicants given 30 days to complete it after receiving their invitation/

Applicants who do not pass on their first attempt have up to 3 chances to pass, with possible next steps including a re-test, interview, or hearing.

Source: Legit.ng