A Nigerina man who lives abroad has shared the experience he had when he visited his friend in Germany

The man said his friend invited him to Germany while he was staying in Italy, but he got there and he was shocked

He said he discovered that the man is still living in the German asylum camp after claiming he has a house

A Nigerian man came online to share the experience he had when he travelled to Germany to see a friend.

The man said he was living in Italy and his friend who lived in Germany invited him to the country.

The man says his friend did not have a place to stay. Photo credit: TikTok/Italian Davido and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

He shared his story in a video posted on TikTok by Italian Davido and he said he thought his friend had a house.

However, when he got to Germany, he discovered that his friend did not have a place to stay.

He said his friend was living in the German asylum camp. But he said his friend told him that he has a house, but it turns out to be a big lie.

The man says he discovered his friend had no place to stay. Photo credit: YouTube/Italian Davido.

Source: TikTok

The man said he had to go back to Italy, where he said he has a house of his own instead of living in the asylum camp in Germany.

The man advised people not to believe the lifestyles they see on social media.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man shares experience he had in Germany

@Kay said:

"Italian Davido, please do interview with people in UK 🇬🇧......let's hear from them."

@jinxbreaker4 said:

"I wonder why people dey lie."

@BDKgh said:

"Must you play cassette enter person place!..."

@Call me Boss said:

"Nor be lie I have experience it i quickly return back."

@D.Brown. said:

"Yesterday I was talking about this thing."

@tackobe said:

"The same way my friend lied to me to come to France. He lied because he didn't know I could get the visa to come. I came to France and he refused to answer my calls."

@tanniade58 said:

"Visit or relocate?"

@eleanorjoshua9646 said:

"Nothing wrong with interviewing everyone. It’s good to hear different perspectives."

@EmmanuelOtiti-o3x said:

"Baba just dey say dividual individual. What are you saying?"

@antnam4406 said:

"How many papers do these people want? jumping from one country to another to collect paper like Thanos collecting infinity rings."

@oedeko3020 said:

"There is no need to dismiss him with a wave of hand. Whatever he says, take what you like from him and leave the rest. Do not expect him to say what you would like to hear from him."

Man uses Pidgin English to confuse Oyinbo man

In a related story, reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian man who lives abroad appeared in a hilarious video in which he was answering questions from an Oyinbo man.

The Oyinbo man had asked him what languages he could speak fluently, and the man said Pidgin was one of them.

When the Oyinbo man asked him to say something in Pidgin, he said he was angry that the Oyinbo man was asking him JAMB questions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng