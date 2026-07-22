The Southeast APC recognised Federal Commissioner Peter Ogbonna Eze under its initiative, spotlighting exceptional young progressive leaders

APC National Vice Chairman Dr Ijeomah Arodiogbu credited Eze with advancing fair representation and inclusive governance at the commission

The party linked Eze's work at the Federal Character Commission to President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Southeast chapter has publicly commended Peter Ogbonna Eze, the federal commissioner representing Enugu state at the Federal Character Commission (FCC), citing his record of promoting equitable representation and strengthening public institutions.

The praise came through a formal statement signed by Dr Ijeomah Arodiogbu, the APC's national vice chairman for the Southeast, under the party's "Spotlight on Exceptional Young Progressives" initiative, which recognises emerging leaders contributing to democratic development across Nigeria.

The Southeast APC says Peter Eze's work at the Federal Character Commission reflects President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda and strengthens public institutions. Photo credit: Peter Eze

Source: UGC

Eze's Record at the Federal Character Commission

Dr Arodiogbu described Eze as one of the most prominent young progressive figures to emerge from the Southeast, pointing to his professionalism, accountability, and consistent focus on national unity as qualities that set him apart.

"Hon. Peter Ogbonna Eze has demonstrated commendable leadership through constructive stakeholder engagement, advocacy for youth participation in governance, and initiatives that promote equal opportunities for all Nigerians irrespective of ethnic, religious, or regional backgrounds," Arodiogbu said.

The party official added that Eze's work at the commission aligns directly with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, and that his approach to his statutory duties has helped advance institutional development at the federal level.

Beyond formal responsibilities, Eze has also been credited with contributions to grassroots development, youth empowerment, and efforts to strengthen Nigeria's international partnerships through economic diplomacy.

APC Reaffirms Confidence in Young Leaders

Arodiogbu said the South East APC viewed Eze's achievements as proof that young public officials can deliver meaningful service when given the opportunity.

"His integrity, competence, patriotism, and commitment to public service exemplify the quality of leadership required to move Nigeria forward. His achievements reaffirm our confidence in the capacity of young progressive leaders to drive sustainable development, deepen democratic governance, and strengthen national cohesion," he said.

The party used the statement to reaffirm its broader commitment to identifying and celebrating young progressives whose work contributes to a more united and prosperous Nigeria.

Federal Character: NPA Boss Commends FCC Leadership

In another report, the managing director and chief executive officer of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, applauded the leadership of the FCC, attributing the agency's ongoing reforms to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Dantsoho made the remarks on Friday, June 26, following an interactive session between NPA management and the FCC's Committee on Works, Transport and Aviation at the commission's headquarters in Abuja.

"I was very impressed by the convivial atmosphere, the warm reception and the quality of discussions. I commend the transformative leadership at the Commission and give credit for these positive developments to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu," he said.

Source: Legit.ng