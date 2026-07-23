Senator Shehu Sani described the killing of Lagos NURTW's Comrade Toba Ajiboye as a national tragedy on Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Sani's tribute attracted thousands of mourners to Ajiboye's home, which the senator cited as proof of the union leader's legacy

The condolence message drew sharp criticism from Nigerians who questioned whether Ajiboye deserved such a tribute

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Senator Shehu Sani has drawn widespread anger after publicly mourning the death of Comrade Toba Ajiboye, a leader within the Lagos chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), describing his killing as "a national tragedy."

The former Kaduna senator pointed to the large crowds that gathered at the deceased's home as evidence of the impact Ajiboye had on those around him.

Shehu Sani calls Toba Ajiboye's death a 'national tragedy', sparking outrage on social media. Photo credit: @ShehuSani/@pepebrizzy

Source: Twitter

Sani offered condolences to Ajiboye's family and members of the NURTW over Toba Ajiboye's death.

Sani posted the tribute on his verified X account @ShehuSani on Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

"The thousands of people that troop to his home is a testament to the conduct of his life, service and legacy," Sani wrote, adding a prayer for Ajiboye's soul.

Tobi Ijaya: Online backlash against Sani's tribute

The post quickly attracted criticism from Nigerians who took issue with the senator's characterisation of the NURTW leader's death.

Many commenters questioned why Sani would extend such a prominent tribute to a figure they associated with transport union violence in Lagos.

@NwaigweNnamdi wrote:

"The murder of a thug by his fellow thugs is a national tragedy? You are a totally shameless, subservient fool, Shehu Sani. If Tinubu never happened to Nigeria, we wouldn't have known that 'activists' like you have a price, and the price is ridiculously dirt cheap. Shame on you!"

@LionelKuti10 challenged the senator directly:

"Murder of a political thug is a national tragedy? How lower can you go, Senator? You don't even hide your stupidity anymore; you made it obvious for the people to know we don't have value for a sane society."

@ehiokupa dismissed the tribute entirely:

"Oga leave all that talk. He lived by the sword, and died by it. Nothing noble can be salvaged out of thuggery, extortion, intimidation, harassment and murder the NURTW have come to be known for."

@ibrahimoladipu5 urged the senator to reconsider:

"Oga senator, withdraw this statement; these guys may look innocent, but nobody in Lagos doesn't know what they are capable of doing. Political thug is Political thug; nothing to add or deduct."

@richardegabou questioned Sani's priorities:

"Lols murder of a motor park thug o but many other Nigerians have been murdered by Boko Haram terrorists bcus people don't troop to their houses theirs is not a national tragedy, all just to be Tinubu friend."

@NC_Okonkwo directed his criticism at Sani's political record:

"You've never condemned the terrorist attacks, kidnapping and unaliving Nigerian citizens by terrorists from your region, but you are quick to condemn the murder of a thing; this is one of the reasons the people of Kaduna state should not vote for you again as a Senator."

Senator Sani had not responded to the public criticism at the time this article was published.

Toba Ijaya: Controversy as Pastor, Islamic cleric officiate burial

Recall that videos from the burial of NURTW organising secretary Toba Ajiboye, known as Toba Ijaya, have surfaced online.

The footage showed both a pastor and an Islamic cleric ministering at the Lagos ceremony.

Nigerians took to social media to debate the late transport union leader's religious identity after watching the burial clips.

Source: Legit.ng