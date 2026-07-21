Precious Erhauyi, a Nigerian registered nurse licensed in both Nigeria and the United States, has marked one year of living in America

The writer and speaker opened up about homesickness, long shifts, and steep learning curves during his first year as a nurse in the US

One year into his relocation journey, Erhauyi revealed he is now embarking on a career change despite uncertainty about what comes next

Precious Erhauyi, a Nigerian writer, author, speaker, and BSN-prepared registered nurse licensed in both Nigeria and the United States, has moved hearts online after reflecting on his first year in America and announcing a major career change.

Writing on LinkedIn one week ago, Erhauyi recalled leaving behind the comfort and familiarity of home with more questions than certainty, armed only with faith that each new chapter would find its footing in time.

A Nigerian man who moved to the US has reflected on his emotional journey. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Precious Erhauyi

Source: UGC

A year of growth disguised as discomfort

Erhauyi was candid about the difficulties that came with settling into a new country while working within an unfamiliar healthcare system. He described stretches of homesickness, demanding long shifts, and learning curves that pushed him well beyond his limits.

"Working as a registered nurse in a new system challenged me, but it also shaped me," he wrote on LinkedIn.

"Growth has a funny way of disguising itself as discomfort."

Rather than gloss over the harder moments, he acknowledged that the year brought both rewarding and difficult experiences, and that navigating them reshaped him in ways he had not anticipated before leaving Nigeria.

Precious Erhauyi announces career change

Now, one year on, Erhauyi says he is standing at another crossroads. He revealed that he is pursuing a career change, though he was refreshingly honest about not having all the answers mapped out just yet.

"Am I 100% certain about what's next? Nope!" he shared.

"But if this year has taught me anything, it's that the script rarely reveals itself all at once. It just keeps showing up page by page."

He said he is pressing forward with what he described as a "mustard" faith, a bit of delusion, and a great smile, framing those qualities as enough to carry him into the next season of his life.

Nigerians react to man's post

The post drew warm responses from fellow nurses, friends, and professionals who found his honesty deeply relatable.

@Stephanie Arimokwu (The Holistic Nurse) said:

"It's amazing to see how much progress you've made professionally, so far. Cheers to more growth Precious Erhauyi."

@Mmesoma Goodness said:

"Wishing you success in all your endeavors 🙏."

@Fatai-Olalere Fatimo said:

"The hardest part of relocating isn't learning a new healthcare system. It's having the courage to keep moving when the next chapter isn't fully written. Growth rarely arrives with certainty; it usually arrives disguised as discomfort, resilience, and faith. Wishing you even greater clarity and fulfillment as you step into this new season. The best chapters are often the ones we never planned. 🩷"

@Goodness Nkemakolam The Youth Doctor said:

"The lord keep you and open more doors. Happy one year stay. Many more years."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man in the US had complained about his life abroad.

Man who won US visa sponsorship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had shared the unexpected response of his pastor after he won a US visa sponsorship to travel abroad.

In a candid interview, Aniyi disclosed that he sought counsel from his church leadership immediately after he received the life-changing news that he had been selected for a visa lottery.

To his absolute surprise, a senior pastor at his local church strongly advised him against leaving the country.

Source: Legit.ng