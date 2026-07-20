John Adesoye, a 64-year-old Nigerian father-of-five, has completed a nursing degree apprenticeship at the University of the West of England

Adesoye had previously worked as an electronics technician in Greece before relocating to the UK in 2013 and switching careers

He trained across hospital departments, including cardiology, A&E and intensive care, while balancing family life and a busy work schedule

John Adesoye, a 64-year-old Nigerian-born, has graduated as a registered nurse in the United Kingdom, proving that ambition has no age limit.

The father of five children, who grew up in Nigeria, spent years working as an electronics technician in Greece before relocating to the UK in 2013.

A Nigerian dad, John Adesoye, who has five children, has earned a nursing degree in the UK at 64. Photo Credit: BBC

Source: UGC

Shortly after arriving, he began working as a healthcare assistant at Southmead Hospital in Bristol in 2014, and that experience planted the seed for a bold career change.

He later enrolled in a registered nurse degree apprenticeship at the University of the West of England (UWE), where he trained across cardiology, accident and emergency, and intensive care departments.

From fixing devices to caring for patients

The motivation behind his shift into healthcare was deeply personal. Adesoye drew a thoughtful parallel between his old life and his new one.

"When I was caring for electronic devices, I was happy when I could get broken devices working again," he said.

"In my work in healthcare, when patients get better it gives me great joy and satisfaction."

According to BBC, his degree apprenticeship at UWE's Glenside campus in Fishponds was structured around one day a week of academic study, with the remaining time spent on the wards at Southmead Hospital.

Balancing learning, work, and the responsibilities of a large family was no small undertaking, as programme co-leads Jacqui Caskey and Caroline Bromwich acknowledged.

"Being a nurse apprentice is no mean feat," they said.

"They juggle this with busy lives, along with family and caring commitments."

Now a registered nurse at Southmead Hospital, Adesoye has the full backing of hospital leadership. Professor Steve Hams, chief nursing officer at Bristol NHS Foundation Trust, said the entire team were "incredibly proud" of him, describing his journey as "a powerful reminder that it is never too late to pursue your ambitions."

Adesoye eyes master's degree next

Rather than treating his graduation as a finishing line, Adesoye is already looking ahead. He said he intends to pursue a master's-level qualification if the opportunity presents itself. His message to anyone hesitating to take that first step into education was straightforward and encouraging.

"The moment you start in higher education, you'll see that the door will continue to open for you," he said. "It's never too late."

He also offered a broader reflection for those who doubt their own capacity to grow and change.

"If I can do it, others can too. People are more brilliant and stronger than they think," Adesoye added.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a 60-year-old man had bagged a first-class degree from the University of Ibadan.

Woman bags master's degree at 72

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman had earned a master's degree at 72.

In her interview with BBC Yoruba, the woman said an admission officer thought she wanted to enrol her child in school when she showed up.

She said she left her town in Ondo State and came to Ibadan in 1967 because her parents could not afford to send her to school at that time.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng