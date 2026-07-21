Obi Cubana has opened up about the demanding routine behind his wealth, revealing that billionaire life comes with little time for rest or even proper meals

The businessman said he is working hard while still in his prime so he can enjoy retirement without regrets

Obi Cubana also explained why he considers his private jets more of a business tool than a symbol of luxury

Nigerian businessman and nightlife mogul Obi Cubana has offered a glimpse into the demanding reality of managing a billion-naira business empire.

Speaking during a recent interview, the 50-year-old said many people assume being a billionaire is easy, but his daily routine tells a different story.

“People think being a billionaire is a joke. No rest, no time for food,” he said.

Obi Cubana says his billionaire life comes with little time for rest or even proper meals. Photos: Obi Cubana.

Source: Instagram

According to Obi Cubana, his busy schedule involves constant travel, meetings, and little time to slow down.

The businessman revealed that he can wake up as early as 5 a.m. and remain active until 2 a.m., despite his hectic routine.

‘I am in my prime’ - Obi Cubana

Obi Cubana said he is determined to maximise his current stage of life while his body and mind remain strong.

“Right now is my prime. My body, my legs, my hands, my organs are still listening to me, so I have to use them very well,” he explained.

For the businessman, the goal is to work hard now so he can retire without looking back with regret.

He also addressed the perception surrounding private jets, insisting that they are not primarily about showing off.

According to him, the jets allow him to move quickly between business meetings and save valuable time.

Watch an X video of Obi Cubana talking about his wealth here:

Reactions trail Obi Cubana's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@John81791712256 stated:

"Omo so many clowns under this comment, I can see so many Nigeria people are becoming comfortable with poverty Omo"

@labalingo noted:

"Broke people (who enjoy being broke) dislike this type of video. Broke people (who aspire to leave sapa life) will pay attention. Watch the comments section."

@Alexizng shared:

"Clown. Anyone who cannot explain his source of income in a few sentences is suspect. That is why the country is as messed as it is."

Obi Cubana explains why he considers his private jets more of a business tool than a symbol of luxury. Photo: Obi Cubana.

Source: Instagram

Obi Cubana gorgeously celebrates his 49th birthday

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian socialite Obi Cubana celebrated his new age with a gratitude post oozing with opulence.

The multi-billionaire took to Instagram to express pride in being a Nigerian and thanked God for a new year. He left many gushing over the lushness of the indigenous Isi Agu Igbo attire he wore.

Source: Legit.ng