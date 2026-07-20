Cosmas Anakwue, a certified marriage counsellor and safety professional, has marked 12 years of marriage with a heartfelt post on LinkedIn

In his post, Cosmas pushed back against advice a British colleague gave him in 2010 about avoiding marriage until the age of 40

He revealed a remarkable career milestone that coincided with the earliest days of his married life, triggering reactions online

Cosmas Anakwue, a certified marriage counsellor and safety career professional, has celebrated his 12th wedding anniversary on July 19, 2026, with a reflective LinkedIn post that has resonated widely online.

In the post, Cosmas recalled advice he received from a British colleague back in 2010, who described marriage as a "ball and chain" and urged him not to consider tying the knot until he was at least 40 years old.

A marriage counsellor marks his 12th wedding anniversary. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Cosmas Anakwue

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Now at 40 and with 12 years of marriage behind him, Cosmas said that prediction could not have been further from his experience.

A career milestone tied to his wedding

What caught the attention of many readers was his account of what happened just two days after his wedding.

According to Cosmas, he landed his first managerial role within 48 hours of getting married, a coincidence he described as the beginning of a steady upward trajectory in his professional life.

He credited his marriage as a source of favour and strength that has carried through his career journey ever since.

"My Safety career journey can never be complete without my marriage story," he wrote in the LinkedIn post, adding that the period since his wedding had been "from glory to glory."

Cosmas, who works as a marriage counsellor alongside his safety career, used the anniversary post to share the principles he believes underpin a fulfilling marriage.

He argued that grounding a union in faith removes the stress and emotional strain that many couples experience, and encouraged others to seek guidance regardless of how long they have been together.

"Make God's word the anchor of your union so you don't have to be a prisoner of Love," he wrote.

Social media reacts to man's post

The post drew warm responses from his LinkedIn network, with many sharing their own reflections on marriage and life seasons.

@Chinedu Marcel E. said:

"Life and different season and strokes for different people. I just remembered where I was at this time you have mentioned and where I'm currently. All the best in your season ❤️ of Life and love esp that marriage that brought you breakthroughs Cosmas Anakwue."

@Juwon Awose said:

"Happy 12th anniversary to you and your wife, God will grant you many more to celebrate."

@Sharon Khainga said:

"Happy 12th to you and yours. And to many more."

@Nikki Barrow BA(Hons) CIHM aFA TIFSM MHFA... said:

"Congratulations and too true. I'm 43 and have been married 19 years, still very happy and still very much in love."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man in the US had celebrated his 32nd marriage anniversary.

Man celebrates 3rd wedding anniversary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had celebrated his third wedding anniversary.

He posted a picture of himself and his wife raising their three fingers in a Facebook post.

On his Facebook page, Salis Muhammad Sabo announced the celebration, sharing that he would want to marry three more wives.

Source: Legit.ng