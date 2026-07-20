Lionel Messi was captured in tears on the field following Argentina's defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final

An X user named Esen spoke about the moment and the reason the football legend felt emotional at that moment

The video, broadcast live on DSports, showed Messi looking upward with tears streaming down his face during the World Cup finals

Lionel Messi broke down in tears on the field after Argentina fell to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, with a close-up video of the emotional moment spreading rapidly across social media.

The footage showed the Argentine captain standing on the pitch with a World Cup medal around his neck, tears visibly streaming down his face as he gazed upward.

Man speaks about Argentina's match against Spain. Photo credit: Fabriziorom/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Man speaks about Messi's emotional meltdown

The packed stadium crowd was seen in the background, and his teammates were visible around him as the weight of the moment appeared to have consumed him.

X user Esen, who shared the video, pushed back against those who criticised the footballer for his emotional reaction, making clear that the tears were not simply about the defeat itself.

"Messi wasn't crying because Argentina lost to Spain, he got emotional because of what his people were saying to him, that's his last World Cup appearance fgs!" Esen wrote.

The post struck a chord with many who felt the criticism directed at Messi following the loss was unwarranted given the scale of his career achievements and what the tournament likely represented as the curtain call on his international tournament journey.

Reactions as man speaks about Messi

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments section.

Italian said:

"Bro has accomplished it all at the top so I see no reason anyone should troll him though. Can we be mutual?"

Peculiar said:

"He did well."

Tosin O said:

"Worst world cup for him."

Dessiq added:

"Messi is a great player."

See the post below:

Man shares observation about Messi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an X user went viral after breaking down how Lionel Messi deliberately held the ball to pull England defenders before releasing the pass.

The post focused on Messi's first goal involvement, arguing that his decision to delay the pass to Enzo was a calculated move.

Source: Legit.ng