Gabon released official eVisa fees for travellers, covering both single-entry and multiple-entry categories with separate processing charges

The Gabonese government issued a strict warning to applicants about arriving before their scheduled date of entry

Travellers who violate Gabon's immigration rules linked to the eVisa risk being deported back to their home country

Gabon has officially released the fee structure for its eVisa programme, setting out exactly what travellers from other countries will pay depending on how they plan to enter and how long they intend to stay.

The Gabonese government also issued a pointed warning to anyone applying for the eVisa: travel to the country must not begin before the scheduled arrival date stated on the approved document.

Gabon publishes eVisa charges for travellers, mentions single and multiple-entry costs. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/LUDOVIC MARIN/Kryssia Campos

Source: Getty Images

Gabon eVisa fees for foreigners

Applicants who arrive early or breach other immigration conditions tied to the eVisa risk being returned to their country of origin.

Gabon eVisa fees by category

The eVisa is offered in two categories, each with its own cost and permitted length of stay.

For a single-entry trip, the visa fee stands at 70 EUR (approximately N110,425), with an additional processing fee of 15 EUR (about N23,662) charged on top. This option covers stays of between one and three months in the country.

Travellers seeking more flexibility can opt for the multiple-entry eVisa, which carries a significantly higher fee. The visa itself costs 185 EUR (around N291,837), while the same processing fee of 15 EUR applies.

Multiple-entry visa holders are permitted to remain in Gabon for between three and seven months, and the application process takes roughly three days to complete.

The release of these figures gives travellers from across Africa and beyond a clearer picture of what a trip to Gabon will require in terms of documentation and upfront costs. With the naira equivalent of the single-entry fee exceeding N110,000 and the multiple-entry option pushing close to N292,000 before processing charges, the visa costs represent a notable outlay, particularly for travellers already navigating the pressures of international travel expenses.

Ethiopia releases visa fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Ethiopia published the official tourist visa fees for foreigners travelling to the country.

The report explained that visitors can apply for either a 30-day or 90-day single-entry tourist visa, with different fees for each option. It also noted that travellers who wish to stay longer must apply for a visa extension before their current visa expires.

Source: Legit.ng