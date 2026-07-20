WhatsApp began rolling out a username feature that lets a limited number of users chat with new contacts without sharing their phone number

It also extended its multi-account feature to WhatsApp Business, allowing users to manage two separate profiles on one device

WhatsApp confirmed the username rollout is not yet a global launch, meaning only some users can access both new features this week

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

WhatsApp has begun rolling out two major features this week: a username system for a limited number of users and multi-account support on the WhatsApp Business app.

The username feature allows users who have been given access to start conversations with new contacts and businesses without revealing their phone number.

Nigerians are included as WhatsApp rolls out full username feature and multi-account for Nigerians. Credit: WABetaInfo

Source: UGC

When a user's reserved username becomes active, a notification banner appears at the top of their chat list.

The feature does not replace phone numbers entirely; existing contacts can still reach a user through their number, and a phone number remains required to register any WhatsApp account.

WhatsApp also confirmed that the current rollout is not a global launch.

How the username feature works

To reach someone by username, open the Chats tab, tap the "+" button, and type the full username exactly as the other person shared it, according to a report by WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp does not provide a searchable directory, so partial matches will not work. Once the correct username is entered, tap it to begin the conversation.

Users can also set up a username key, which acts as an extra layer of privacy. Anyone who knows your username but encounters the key will need to enter it before they can open a chat with you for the first time.

The key can only be managed from the primary mobile device, through WhatsApp Settings, then Account, then Username, then Username key.

Multi-account now on WhatsApp Business

WhatsApp is also bringing its multi-account feature to the Business app, letting users run two separate business profiles on the same device.

To check whether the feature is available, open the settings page and look for a "+" button beside your account name.

Nigerians can now access the username feature and multi-account on WhatsApp. Credit: WABetaInfo

Source: Original

Switching between accounts is done through the overflow menu in the Chats tab by selecting "Switch accounts."

Users can see activity indicators on their idle account but must switch to it fully before reading any messages, since the two accounts remain entirely separate.

How to reserve your WhatsApp username

Legit.ng earlier reported that WhatsApp's new feature allows users to reserve unique usernames, enhancing privacy and connectivity within the app.

This significant update enables users to message each other without sharing phone numbers, marking a pivotal shift in how personal information is handled on digital platforms.

With more than three billion users globally, WhatsApp expects significant demand for usernames, making early reservation increasingly important.

Source: Legit.ng