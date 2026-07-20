Argentina's dramatic World Cup campaign ended in controversy after heated scenes followed their extra-time defeat to Spain in the final

FIFA is reviewing the official match reports before deciding whether any further disciplinary measures are necessary

Several Argentina players and officials could face sanctions if the governing body determines the incidents breached its disciplinary code

Argentina's heartbreaking defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final may not be the end of the story, with the reigning world champions now facing the possibility of further disciplinary action over the chaotic scenes that unfolded after the final whistle.

Spain ended Argentina's title defence with a 1-0 extra-time victory at the New York New Jersey Stadium, courtesy of Ferran Torres' decisive goal in the 106th minute. However, celebrations quickly gave way to confrontation as tensions boiled over between players from both sides.

Leandro Paredes pushes Gavi to the ground resulting in a brawl and a red card after the World Cup Final. Photo by Alex Livesey

Source: Getty Images

According to Sky Sports, FIFA has confirmed that its independent Disciplinary Committee is reviewing the official match reports and all relevant circumstances before deciding whether additional action is warranted under its disciplinary regulations.

Post-match altercation comes under scrutiny

According to reports from the BBC, the confrontation began moments after the final whistle when Spain's players celebrated their victory near Argentina's squad.

Leandro Paredes, who was shown a red card after the match, allegedly became involved in clashes with Spain defenders Eric Garcia and Gavi during the heated exchanges. Separate footage also appeared to show Nahuel Molina attempting to strike Spain captain Rodri as emotions spilt over following Argentina's defeat.

Video clips circulating after the match further appeared to show members of both teams and coaching staff becoming involved before officials eventually restored order.

While FIFA has yet to announce any formal charges, the governing body is expected to examine the referee's report, disciplinary observations and available video evidence before determining whether further sanctions should be imposed.

What punishment could Argentina face?

Under FIFA's disciplinary regulations, players sent off during a match automatically serve a one-match suspension in their country's next official fixture.

That means Enzo Fernandez, who was dismissed during extra time after receiving a second yellow card, will automatically miss Argentina's next competitive international.

Paredes' post-match red card also carries an automatic suspension. However, FIFA has the authority to increase those sanctions if it concludes that the incidents amounted to violent conduct or serious unsporting behaviour.

Molina, who was not shown a card during the confrontation, could also face retrospective disciplinary action if the Disciplinary Committee determines that his actions warrant punishment based on video evidence.

The Argentina Football Association (AFA) could also face sanctions if FIFA concludes that the team's overall conduct breached its disciplinary code. FIFA regulations allow action against a national association where multiple players or officials engage in misconduct during the same match.

The governing body may also consider whether the incidents brought football or FIFA into disrepute, another provision that allows for disciplinary measures where appropriate.

Semi-final celebrations also remain under review

Argentina's conduct after the semi-final victory over England is also among matters being assessed, according to the BBC.

Following the win, several Argentina players displayed a banner reading "Las Malvinas son Argentinas", referring to the Falkland Islands dispute.

At the time, a FIFA spokesperson reportedly said:

"As is standard procedure, FIFA's independent Disciplinary Committee is assessing the match reports and considering the relevant circumstances before deciding on potential further steps based on the FIFA Disciplinary Code."

That review remains ongoing, meaning Argentina could potentially face disciplinary decisions relating to both the semi-final celebrations and the post-match incidents following the final.

The issue attracted political attention after UK officials criticised the banner, while United States officials defended the players' right to express themselves, further increasing the spotlight on FIFA's eventual decision.

Previous World Cup disciplinary cases

FIFA has previously imposed additional sanctions following incidents at major tournaments.

One of the most famous examples came at the 2006 FIFA World Cup when France captain Zinedine Zidane received a three-match suspension after headbutting Italy defender Marco Materazzi in the final. Materazzi also received a two-match ban for provoking the French legend.

More recently, UEFA suspended Spain internationals Rodri and Alvaro Morata for one match following chants during Euro 2024 celebrations.

Whether Argentina's players receive similar punishments will depend entirely on FIFA's findings once its disciplinary review is completed.

Why Cucurella escaped red card despite Messi's appeal

Legit.ng previously reported that Lionel Messi appealed to referee Slavko Vincic to send off Spain defender Marc Cucurella late in the World Cup final after accusing him of breaching FIFA's rule on covering the mouth during conversations on the pitch.

However, the match official allowed play to continue after determining that Cucurella's gesture did not occur during a direct verbal confrontation as defined under FIFA's updated regulations.

Source: Legit.ng