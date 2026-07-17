An Anambra High Court in Awka convicted native doctor Onyebuchi Okocha, known as 'Onyeze Jesus,' on one of three charges filed against him

Justice Jude Obiora found Okocha guilty of misleading the public by claiming supernatural powers could make people wealthy through unlawful spiritual practices

Before sentencing, Okocha wept in the dock and appealed for leniency, citing his detained family and three widows who depended on him

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Awka, Anambra State - An Anambra State High Court sitting in Awka has sentenced Onyebuchi Okocha, widely known as "Onyeze Jesus," to six years in prison and ordered him to pay a ₦20 million fine.

Justice Jude Obiora convicted "Onyeze Jesus," on Friday, July 17, 2026, under the Anambra Homeland Security Law.

Court sentneces “Onyeze Jesus” for six years, fines him ₦20m. Photo credit: @Kezmag

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, the judge found the popular native doctor guilty on one of three counts filed against him following his arrest during a government crackdown on suspected native doctors in February 2025.

What court found against Onyeze Jesus

The prosecution had brought three allegations against Okocha: promoting wealth acquisition through supernatural means on social media, preparing charms for criminals, and conducting "Oke-Ite" rituals alongside money-doubling schemes.

The court, however, sustained only the first count. Justice Obiora held that Okocha had propagated the belief that people could become wealthy through prohibited spiritual practices rather than legitimate work.

The judge said the native doctor personally acknowledged appearing in the viral social media videos and owning the accounts used to spread the claims.

In his ruling, Justice Obiora stated:

"Individuals who claim supernatural powers capable of making people wealthy through prohibited practices or preparing charms outlawed by the Anambra Homeland Security Law are liable to imprisonment and financial penalties."

Okocha was discharged on the two remaining counts after the prosecution could not produce sufficient evidence or any witness to confirm that anyone had benefited from the alleged rituals, or that the money-doubling and criminal charm-making allegations were substantiated.

Native doctor pleads for mercy before sentencing

Before the sentence was handed down, Okocha broke down in tears and appealed directly to the court. He told the judge:

"My Lord please tamper justice with mercy because this is my first offence and this is the first time that I am having a court case."

He added that he had been in custody since his February 2025 arrest and had lost contact with his wife and twin children, who rely on him as their sole provider.

"Also since I have been in custody three widows who depend on me have all died due to the fact that there is no one taking care of them."

Despite his appeal, the court proceeded to impose the custodial sentence and fine.

Anambra court sends native doctor to six years imprisonment, fines him ₦20m

Source: Original

EFCC drags native doctor, wife to court

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned a self-styled native doctor and his wife over an alleged N1.1 billion fraud

The agency's investigators have linked the alleged proceeds to properties reportedly acquired in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state.

The defendants have, however, pleaded not guilty as the court prepares to hear their bail application on June 11, 2026

Source: Legit.ng