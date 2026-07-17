Arsenal Women have completed their fifth signing of the summer transfer window

The Gunners have secured one of Germany's brightest young attacking talents on a long-term contract

Club officials and manager Renée Slegers have explained why the teenager fits Arsenal's plans

Arsenal Women have continued their ambitious summer recruitment after confirming the signing of German winger Lisa Baum from RB Leipzig.

The 19-year-old becomes the club's fifth arrival of the transfer window, with Arsenal pressing ahead with a major squad overhaul under head coach Renée Slegers ahead of the new campaign.

Lisa Baum signs for Arsenal at Sobha Realty Training Centre in London Colney. Photo by David Price

Source: Getty Images

According to football.london, Baum has signed a contract running until 2029, with Arsenal holding the option to extend her stay by an additional year.

Arsenal add one of Germany's brightest prospects

Baum arrives in North London after an impressive breakthrough season with RB Leipzig, having joined the Bundesliga club from Hamburger SV in 2025.

Despite spending just one campaign at Leipzig, her performances convinced Arsenal to pursue the highly rated youngster, who is expected to strengthen the club's attacking options from the wide areas.

Speaking after completing the move, Baum expressed her excitement about beginning a new chapter in England.

"I'm thrilled to join Arsenal and can't wait to get started. This league is incredibly competitive, and Arsenal is a prestigious club. I'm looking forward to challenging myself and competing against the very best."

Before moving to Leipzig, Baum made 68 appearances for Hamburger SV, scoring 21 goals while helping the club achieve two promotions in three seasons. She has also represented Germany across multiple youth levels, progressing from the Under-17s to the Under-23s.

The teenager will wear Arsenal's No. 19 shirt.

Club chiefs explain transfer decision

Director of Women's Football Clare Wheatley described Baum as one of Europe's most exciting young wingers.

"We are delighted to complete Lisa's signing. She is one of the most highly regarded young wide players in Europe, with enormous potential. We believe Arsenal is the perfect environment for her to continue developing."

According to the BBC, head coach Renée Slegers echoed those sentiments, highlighting Baum's direct style of play.

"Lisa is a young wide forward who brings pace, directness and athleticism to our attack. At just 19, she has tremendous potential, and we look forward to helping her continue her development."

Baum joins Ona Batlle, Geraldine Reuteler, Selina Cerci and Georgia Stanway as Arsenal's summer additions.

Arsenal men's team release 15 players

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Arsenal confirmed the departure of 15 players following the conclusion of the 2025/26 season as part of the club's annual retained and released list.

The announcement came shortly after the Gunners narrowly missed out on UEFA Women's Champions League glory, losing to Paris Saint-Germain in a dramatic penalty shootout, prompting another busy summer of squad restructuring.

Source: Legit.ng