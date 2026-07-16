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Full List of 43 European Countries Eligible for Visa-Free Entry Into the UAE in 2026
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Full List of 43 European Countries Eligible for Visa-Free Entry Into the UAE in 2026

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • The UAE has released the official list of 43 European countries eligible for visa-free entry under its 2026 visa policy update
  • Citizens of 43 European countries can travel to the UAE without a visa, subject to the country's immigration and entry rules
  • This report contains the full list of 43 European countries eligible for visa-free travel to the UAE in 2026

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The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has released its official 2026 visa policy update, publishing the names of all the European countries whose citizens can travel to the UAE without a visa and stay in the country for the approved period.

According to the official website of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, citizens of these European countries are eligible for visa-free entry into the United Arab Emirates, provided they meet the country's immigration requirements.

UAE releases complete list of 43 European countries eligible for visa-free entry
Full list of 43 European countries eligible for visa-free entry into the UAE in 2026. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty images/Anadolu/KARIM SAHIB
Source: Getty Images

UAE visa-free countries list

The official UAE visa-free countries list also includes several countries from Africa, Asia, North America, South America, and Oceania whose citizens can travel to the UAE without a visa. However, this article by Legit.ng focuses only on the European countries whose citizens qualify for visa-free travel to the United Arab Emirates in 2026.

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UAE visa-free: Eligible European countries

The names of all the European countries whose citizens can travel to the UAE without a visa are as follows:

  1. Albania
  2. Andorra
  3. Austria
  4. Belgium
  5. Bosnia and Herzegovina
  6. Bulgaria
  7. Croatia
  8. Cyprus
  9. Czech Republic
  10. Denmark
  11. Estonia
  12. Finland
  13. France
  14. Germany
  15. Greece
  16. Hungary
  17. Iceland
  18. Ireland
  19. Italy
  20. Kosovo
  21. Latvia
  22. Liechtenstein
  23. Lithuania
  24. Luxembourg
  25. Malta
  26. Monaco
  27. Montenegro
  28. Netherlands
  29. Norway
  30. Poland
  31. Portugal
  32. Romania
  33. Russian Federation
  34. San Marino
  35. Serbia
  36. Slovakia
  37. Slovenia
  38. Spain
  39. Sweden
  40. Switzerland
  41. Ukraine
  42. United Kingdom
  43. Vatican

Besides the European countries listed above, the official UAE visa-free entry list also contains several African countries and countries from other continents whose citizens can travel to the United Arab Emirates without a visa. The complete UAE visa-free countries list can be accessed through the official UAE government website.

South Africa: Eligible for visa-free travel in 2026

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Republic of Sierra Leone published the official list of 12 African countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa in 2026.

The report noted that all 12 countries are members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and are eligible for visa-free entry into Sierra Leone under the ECOWAS free movement arrangement.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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