The UAE has released the official list of 43 European countries eligible for visa-free entry under its 2026 visa policy update

Citizens of 43 European countries can travel to the UAE without a visa, subject to the country's immigration and entry rules

This report contains the full list of 43 European countries eligible for visa-free travel to the UAE in 2026

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has released its official 2026 visa policy update, publishing the names of all the European countries whose citizens can travel to the UAE without a visa and stay in the country for the approved period.

According to the official website of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, citizens of these European countries are eligible for visa-free entry into the United Arab Emirates, provided they meet the country's immigration requirements.

Full list of 43 European countries eligible for visa-free entry into the UAE in 2026. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty images/Anadolu/KARIM SAHIB

Source: Getty Images

UAE visa-free countries list

The official UAE visa-free countries list also includes several countries from Africa, Asia, North America, South America, and Oceania whose citizens can travel to the UAE without a visa. However, this article by Legit.ng focuses only on the European countries whose citizens qualify for visa-free travel to the United Arab Emirates in 2026.

UAE visa-free: Eligible European countries

The names of all the European countries whose citizens can travel to the UAE without a visa are as follows:

Albania Andorra Austria Belgium Bosnia and Herzegovina Bulgaria Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Estonia Finland France Germany Greece Hungary Iceland Ireland Italy Kosovo Latvia Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malta Monaco Montenegro Netherlands Norway Poland Portugal Romania Russian Federation San Marino Serbia Slovakia Slovenia Spain Sweden Switzerland Ukraine United Kingdom Vatican

Besides the European countries listed above, the official UAE visa-free entry list also contains several African countries and countries from other continents whose citizens can travel to the United Arab Emirates without a visa. The complete UAE visa-free countries list can be accessed through the official UAE government website.

South Africa: Eligible for visa-free travel in 2026

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Republic of Sierra Leone published the official list of 12 African countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa in 2026.

The report noted that all 12 countries are members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and are eligible for visa-free entry into Sierra Leone under the ECOWAS free movement arrangement.

Source: Legit.ng