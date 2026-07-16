Full List of 43 European Countries Eligible for Visa-Free Entry Into the UAE in 2026
- The UAE has released the official list of 43 European countries eligible for visa-free entry under its 2026 visa policy update
- Citizens of 43 European countries can travel to the UAE without a visa, subject to the country's immigration and entry rules
- This report contains the full list of 43 European countries eligible for visa-free travel to the UAE in 2026
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has released its official 2026 visa policy update, publishing the names of all the European countries whose citizens can travel to the UAE without a visa and stay in the country for the approved period.
According to the official website of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, citizens of these European countries are eligible for visa-free entry into the United Arab Emirates, provided they meet the country's immigration requirements.
UAE visa-free countries list
The official UAE visa-free countries list also includes several countries from Africa, Asia, North America, South America, and Oceania whose citizens can travel to the UAE without a visa. However, this article by Legit.ng focuses only on the European countries whose citizens qualify for visa-free travel to the United Arab Emirates in 2026.
UAE visa-free: Eligible European countries
The names of all the European countries whose citizens can travel to the UAE without a visa are as follows:
- Albania
- Andorra
- Austria
- Belgium
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Italy
- Kosovo
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Monaco
- Montenegro
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Russian Federation
- San Marino
- Serbia
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Ukraine
- United Kingdom
- Vatican
Besides the European countries listed above, the official UAE visa-free entry list also contains several African countries and countries from other continents whose citizens can travel to the United Arab Emirates without a visa. The complete UAE visa-free countries list can be accessed through the official UAE government website.
South Africa: Eligible for visa-free travel in 2026
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Republic of Sierra Leone published the official list of 12 African countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa in 2026.
The report noted that all 12 countries are members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and are eligible for visa-free entry into Sierra Leone under the ECOWAS free movement arrangement.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng