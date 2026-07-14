Tanzania's Immigration Services Department has published the full list of nationalities exempted from visa requirements when entering the country

Only 21 African countries made the long list, making Tanzania's visa-free access one of the most selective on the continent

The list, published on the Tanzania Immigration Services Department website, covers dozens of countries across Africa, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific

Tanzania's Immigration Services Department, operating under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has released the official list of countries whose nationals are not required to obtain a visa before entering the United Republic of Tanzania in 2026.

The list spans territories and nations across Africa, the Caribbean, Asia-Pacific, and several British Overseas Territories.

Tanzania releases a list of African countries whose citizens can visit without a visa in 2026, including Angola, Botswana, and Burundi. Photo Credit: Erick Boniphace

Source: Getty Images

Among the most notable entries is a select group of African nations, which form only a portion of the broader exemptions granted.

African countries on Tanzania's visa-free list

Of the dozens of countries included in the list, 21 are from the African continent. The full list of African nations whose citizens can enter Tanzania without a visa is as follows:

1. Angola.

2. Botswana.

3. Burundi.

4. Democratic Republic of Congo.

5. Gambia.

6. Ghana.

7. Kenya.

8. Lesotho.

9. Madagascar.

10. Malawi.

11. Mauritius.

12. Mozambique.

13. Namibia.

14. Rwanda.

15. Seychelles.

16. South Africa.

17. South Sudan.

18. Swaziland.

19. Uganda.

20. Zambia.

21. Zimbabwe.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Tanzania released a list of 24 countries it excluded from its visa-on-arrival scheme in 2026.

Tanzania tourism faces setback after election killings

In another development, Legit.ng previously reported that Tanzania's tourism suffered following election killings.

The election on October 29, 2025, erupted into days of violent protests over allegations that President Samia Suluhu Hassan had rigged the vote.

Police responded by shooting dead more than 1,000 people, according to the opposition, though the government has still not given a final body count.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng