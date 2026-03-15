Seychelles tops Africa's passport ranking, offering visa-free access to 152 destinations worldwide

Nigeria's passport shows slight improvement, signifying ongoing diplomatic efforts for enhanced global mobility

Asian countries dominate global rankings, highlighting significant disparities in international travel freedom

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria has climbed in the latest global passport ranking, highlighting gradual improvements in the country’s international travel mobility, even as Seychelles continues to dominate Africa’s list of the most powerful passports.

According to the Henley & Partners Passport Index, the Seychelles passport remains the strongest in Africa, granting visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 152 destinations worldwide.

The ranking, which evaluates 199 passports and 227 travel destinations, relies on data from the International Air Transport Association alongside Henley & Partners’ own research. It measures how many destinations passport holders can visit without needing a visa beforehand.

Seychelles’ continued dominance highlights the mobility advantage enjoyed by citizens of smaller but diplomatically active countries.

Seychelles retains Africa’s top spot

The island nation of Seychelles retained its title as Africa’s most powerful passport while also climbing one place globally to 28th position.

Seychelles leads the continent ahead of Mauritius, whose passport ranks 31st worldwide, and South Africa, which occupies the 51st position globally.

Officials attribute the country’s strong passport performance to consistent diplomatic engagement and an open border policy that encourages reciprocal visa arrangements with other countries.

Nigeria shows signs of progress

Nigeria’s passport ranking has improved slightly in the latest index, signalling modest progress in global mobility for its citizens.

While still trailing many African countries in the rankings, the upward movement reflects ongoing diplomatic efforts and international cooperation aimed at expanding travel access.

The Nigeria passport has historically ranked lower due to visa restrictions in several regions, but analysts say gradual improvements suggest potential for broader mobility if reforms and bilateral agreements continue.

Travel mobility remains a key indicator of diplomatic influence, economic stability, and global integration.

Asian passports dominate global rankings

While African nations continue to work toward expanding visa-free travel, Asian countries dominate the global passport rankings.

Citizens of Japan and Singapore hold the world’s most powerful passports, allowing travel to 192 destinations without obtaining a visa in advance.

At the opposite end of the spectrum is Afghanistan, whose passport provides visa-free access to just 26 countries.

The wide gap between the strongest and weakest passports highlights the continuing inequalities in global travel freedom.

Diplomatic push to expand visa-free access

Officials in Seychelles say the country is actively negotiating additional visa-waiver agreements to expand mobility for its citizens.

Jacques Belle, director general for protocol, consular, and diaspora affairs in the country’s foreign ministry, said diplomatic engagement remains central to the strategy.

“Being a visa-free destination, we would like other countries to reciprocate this, so that when Seychellois go to these countries, they do not face certain restrictions,” Belle explained.

Seychelles operates one of the world’s most open border systems, allowing travellers from any country to enter without applying for a visa beforehand and receive a visitor’s permit upon arrival.

Technology and security shape future rankings

Expanding visa-free travel often requires countries to meet international security and identification standards.

To strengthen its position, Seychelles recently signed an agreement with IN Groupe to introduce biometric passports, a technology increasingly required for visa-waiver agreements.

Officials also noted that travel restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic slowed diplomatic negotiations worldwide, but expanding travel access remains a priority.

Nigeria's global image improves as passport moves up in ranking. Credit: State House/Novatis

Source: Getty Images

For Seychelles, maintaining the continent’s most powerful passport underscores its strong diplomatic reach, while countries like Nigeria continue working toward improving global mobility for their citizens.

Country with weakest passport in the world

Legit.ng earlier reported that Afghanistan has retained its position as the country with the world’s weakest passport, a status that continues to sharply limit the movement of its citizens across borders.

The February 2026 Henley Passport Index ranked the Afghan passport 101st, with holders able to access only 24 destinations without securing a visa in advance, Gulf News reported.

This ranking places Afghanistan as the only nation whose passport grants entry to fewer than 25 destinations worldwide.

Source: Legit.ng