The United States government has shared an easy process for an immigrant to get a Green Card

The Green Card allows a foreigner to live and work permanently in the United States once the application is approved

Details on the government website show how individuals can know if they are eligible to apply for a Green Card

It is the desire of many immigrants to live or work permanently in the United States of America (USA). To achieve this, an individual must obtain what is known as a Green Card.

A Green Card, also known as a Permanent Resident Card, gives a person the legal right to live and work permanently in the United States, regardless of their country of citizenship.

US explains how immigrants can apply for a Green Card, lists key steps. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/PS Photography/Andrew Harnik

Source: Getty Images

The United States government has outlined the process applicants must follow to obtain a Green Card. Legit.ng identified seven key steps an individual must complete to get a US Green Card.

1. US Green Card: Check your eligibility

The first step to getting a Green Card in the United States is determining whether you are eligible.

The US government provides several eligibility categories under which a person can apply. Applicants are expected to identify the category they qualify for before proceeding to the next stage.

The link to check the eligibility categories for a US Green Card is available on the official USCIS website.

2. US Green Card: File immigrant petition

After determining the category under which a person qualifies, the US government explains that an immigrant petition must be filed.

In most cases, the petition is filed on the applicant's behalf by a sponsor, although some individuals may be eligible to file for themselves, depending on the category.

3. US Green Card: Wait for approval

After the immigrant petition has been filed, the applicant must wait for approval from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

An applicant cannot proceed to the next stage until the immigrant petition has been approved. Once it is approved and an immigrant visa is available under the applicant's category, the next step is to apply for permanent residence.

4. US Green Card: Application processes

The United States government has different application processes depending on where the applicant is located.

Applicants who are already in the United States generally apply through Adjustment of Status by filing Form I-485 with USCIS.

Applicants who are outside the United States usually apply through Consular Processing with the US Department of State.

US government explains Green Card application process for immigrants. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Andrew Harnik/Anna Moneymaker

Source: TikTok

5. US Green Card: Complete biometrics

After filing the application, applicants are required to attend a biometric appointment at a designated application support centre.

During the appointment, USCIS collects fingerprints, photographs, signatures, and other biometric information needed to process the application and conduct background checks.

6. US Green Card: Attend an interview

After the biometric process, the US government may schedule an interview, depending on the applicant's category and the type of Green Card being sought.

During the interview, immigration officials review the application, verify documents, and ask questions before making a decision.

7. US Green Card: Await decision

Submitting an immigrant petition, completing biometrics, or attending an interview does not automatically mean a Green Card has been approved.

After reviewing all documents, conducting background checks, and confirming that the applicant meets all eligibility requirements, USCIS or the relevant US authority will make a final decision.

If the application is approved, the individual will receive a Green Card, allowing them to live and work permanently in the United States. If it is denied, the applicant will be informed of the reason for the decision and any available options.

Lady gets US Green Card after relocating

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady celebrated after receiving her US Green Card just three months after relocating to the United States.

She shared her immigration journey, explained how she missed and later rescheduled her biometrics appointment, and revealed that she eventually received her Green Card after moving to the US on a spousal visa.

Source: Legit.ng