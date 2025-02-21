A Nigerian lady who lives in Canada said she did not expect when light went off in the region of Canada where she lives

The lady said she even started crying after she saw that the light had gone for the first time since she moved to Canada

She noted that after the power outage, nothing in her house was working because they were all dependent on electricity

A Canada-based lady said she experienced a power outage in the country for the first time since she moved there.

She said she never expected that power would go off in Canada but it did and the experience left her frustrated.

The lady said it was her first time experiencing a power outage in Canada. Photo credit: TikTok/Marb Vibe and Getty Images/Kami (Kuo, Jia-Wei)

In a video posted on TikTok, Marb Vibe said the power outage rendered her redundant at home as she could not do anything.

According to her, she could not use any of the things she had at home since they were all dependent on electricity.

Marb said the reason for the power outage could be that there was a snowstorm in the Canadian province where she lives.

The lady said she could not use any appliances after the power outage. Photo credit: TikTok/Barb Vibe.

She said:

"If you think it is only in Nigeria they use to carry light, they took light for the first time since I got to Canada, yesterday. Maybe because we have a snow storm in our province. Omo, I now see the reason why developed countries can't do without having light. We couldn't do anything. All the electronics in our house became useless. We couldn't cook with our gas, we couldn't use our washer, we couldn't use our microwave."

Reactions as lady experiences power outage in Canada

@alicemorawo said:

"Come on it’s only for a short period! You can’t compare our electricity supply with the western world."

@Adebare Susan (Amazing family) said:

"As you Dey talk na so nape bring light. Thank you oooo."

@David/ubaka said:

"How many years have you been there?"

@Albertaviala said:

"It was off on Saturday for just 5 min madam stop lying now."

@Tosin said:

"Na lie....my believe too then but there is some area here in Abuja...Omo u won't even think of buying generator and no be say na estate...."

@Fashion designer in CANADA said:

"It happend in my area oo in east york toronto around November last yr,for like 9pm - 5am in the morning, thank God that day everyone has eaten, if not na gobe ooo."

@waterwmmeko said:

"Yes ooo, but it was fixed with 15mins."

@OLUWATOBI said:

"They’ve taken mine twice but it came back within 2 min."

