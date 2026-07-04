Health influencer Dr Chinonso Egemba, widely known as Aproko Doctor, has educated people about the lies about ulcers, saying it is not caused by hunger or the consumption of pepper

According to the medical practitioner, an ulcer is simply an open wound inside your stomach or on top of your intestine, and he spoke about the two main causes of ulcer

In a video, the doctor mentioned certain liquids ulcer patients should avoid, as well as those edibles they should consume to heal their stomach

Health expert and influencer, Dr Chinonso Egemba, popularly known as Aproko Doctor, has described the claims that ulcers are caused by hunger and pepper consumption as lies.

Aproko Doctor stated this in a video he released on TikTok on July 3, where he educated people about ulcers.

Aproko Doctor says ulcer is not triggered by hunger. Photo Credit: @aprokodoctor

Source: TikTok

Truth about ulcers according to Aproko Doctor

In the TikTok video, Aproko Doctor explained that an ulcer is simply an open wound in the stomach or on top of the intestine.

Speaking about its causes, he said that two main things can cause an ulcer, which are: one is a small germ called H.pylori, a tiny bacterium living quietly inside the stomach, and it slowly damages the wall of the stomach, making the acid reach the wound, which will cause the pain.

The second cause of ulcer he mentioned is painkillers. According to him, taking them too often could affect the natural protection that the stomach has and lead to an ulcer.

"So if you have ulcer- that is, if you have gone for a test and the doctor has confirmed that you have ulcer, if it's a bacterial infection that is causing the ulcer, the doctor will put you on a combination of antibiotics to kill the bacteria.

"He will then add something to reduce the acid so that your stomach can heal. Another thing that the doctor will also put you on top is what we call PPIs, acid suppressors..."

Aproko Doctor advised ulcer patients to avoid very spicy foods and foods that have too much acid in them, like tomatoes.

He knocked ulcer patients who still consume alcohol, energy drinks, heavy caffeine and smoke cigarettes.

"Look for things like oats, sweet potatoes, eggs, fish, olive oil, and avocado. They are gentle on your stomach, and then they will support the healing of your stomach," he said.

Aproko Doctor says ulcer is also not caused by consuming pepper. Photo Credit: @aprokodoctor

Source: TikTok

Watch Aproko Doctor's TikTok video below:

Ulcer: Aproko doctor's admonition stirs mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Aproko Doctor's video on ulcer below:

XtraCash said:

"I stand to be corrected. Dr., you are wrong by saying that H-pylori is the cause of ulcer."

tianah937 said:

"I tested positive for h.pylori some months ago....and Peptikit was recommended....but h.pylori reduced from 100% to 40%."

DAFEMKOUTURE said:

"My H.pylori test is positive, but na only omeprazole den gimme,I have been battling it since childhood."

Gr ✗8t said:

"That h pylori is very hard to treat most times antibiotics don’t even work for it."

*7EVEN* said:

"I heard it can be passed down from mother to child. Is that true?"

big_dabs0404 said:

"Mine is caused by diclofenac but I take it cause I have severe menstrual pain, so what then do I do?"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a devout Muslim and a healthcare provider had shared tips on how ulcer patients can safely fast.

Enioluwa cries out over ulcer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Enioluwa had voiced out about an ulcer and got his fans worried about his health.

The social media personality noted that he was feeling unwell and went to the hospital. The doctor ran some tests and told him that he had an ulcer.

He noted that he found it unbelievable, but the doctor informed him that other things could cause the disease and not necessarily starvation. He was given some medication to heal the sore in his stomach. However, Enioluwa, who loves food, had other plans.

Source: Legit.ng