A cabin cleaner, Ibrahim Bala Zakari, has been praised by a Nigerian aviation ground handling company for his honesty and professionalism

According to his employer, Zakari found a purse containing $730 (N999,238) and several credit cards while he was cleaning British Airways Flight BA8382

His employer narrated what Zakari immediately did before the purse and its contents were handed to the British Airways Security team for proper care

Skyway Aviation Handling Company PLC (SAHCO), a Nigerian aviation ground handling company, has recognised one of its employees, Ibrahim Bala Zakari, a cabin cleaner who returned a purse containing $730 (N999,238) and several credit cards, which he found on seat number 35K while cleaning British Airways Flight BA8382.

SAHCO shared a picture of Zakari with the recovered items, hailing him for his outstanding display of honesty and professionalism.

A cabin cleaner returns a purse containing dollars and credit cards. Photo Credit: Mint Images, Facebook/Sahco Nigeria

Source: Facebook

SAHCO shares what honest cabin cleaner did

SAHCO, in a Facebook post on its page on July 2, explained how Zakari returned the found purse and its contents.

According to the Nigerian company, Zakari immediately notified the British Airways Cabin Services Duty Manager (CSDM), after which the purse and its contents were handed over to the British Airways Security team.

SAHCO commended Zakari for his honest act, which is worthy of emulating. SAHCO's statement read:

"We proudly recognize Mr. Ibrahim Bala Zakari, Cabin Cleaner for his outstanding display of honesty and professionalism.

"While cleaning British Airways Flight BA8382, Mr. Zakari recovered a purse from seat number 35K containing USD 730 and several credit cards. In the demonstration of SAHCO's core values, he immediately notified the British Airways Cabin Services Duty Manager (CSDM), after which the purse and its contents were handed over to the British Airways Security team for proper care and procedures.

"His exemplary conduct reflects the culture of integrity and excellence that defines SAHCO. We celebrate and commend him for setting a standard worth emulating."

A cabin cleaner is celebrated for his outstanding display of honesty. Photo Credit: Diy13

Source: Getty Images

Cabin cleaner's honest display elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the cabin cleaner's honest act below:

Brian Chisala said:

"A plane is fitted with cameras all over... He might have lost his job over a little money."

Biggerlife Pappy Zaggy said:

"Money wey dem keep for lucky person to pick. E reach Ur turn U return am. Some people no dey understand signs sha."

Eme Nike said:

"I for talk wetin dey my mind but since everyone is congratulating, let's congratulate him too."

Gabriel A. Napoleon Ogah said:

"If not for poverty in Nigeria, these are normal things people do in countries where almost everyone is doing well.

"But here we see it as a great deal because our leaders has puting us in the darkest time that people hardly recognize themselves to maintain integrity.

"Kudos to him, though."

Oluyemi Daisi said:

"Even people forging and stealing secretly here are commending him. Now that we all agree that honesty is a virtue, can we all do the same privately and publicly?

"God bless you, Mr Zakari!"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Kano airport cleaner who returned the $10k he found in an aircraft had explained why he did so.

Airport cleaner promoted for returning $10,000

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Kano airport cleaner had earned a promotion for returning $10,000 (about N16 million at the time) he found in an aircraft.

He found the whopping sum of money while cleaning the MS878 aircraft, run by Egypt Air, in Kano and immediately returned it to the airline station manager.

Daily Trust reported that the airport cleaner was hosted by his company at its headquarters in Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng