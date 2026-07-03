Former APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje dismissed viral social media posters claiming he had defected to the New Democratic Congress as false and politically motivated

Ganduje's spokesman Muhammad Garba said those responsible for producing and circulating the fake posters had been identified and face legal action if they do not withdraw the materials

Ganduje reaffirmed his loyalty to President Tinubu and the APC, saying he has never contemplated leaving the party he once led as National Chairman

Former All Progressives Congress National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje has firmly denied reports that he has left the APC.

He described the social media posters suggesting he joined the New Democratic Congress as fabricated, mischievous and politically driven.

Former APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje firmly denies defection claims. Photo credit: @officialAPCng

Source: Twitter

This was contained statement and issued on Friday, July 3, by Muhammad Garba, who served as Commissioner for Information and Chief of Staff under Ganduje during his tenure as Kano State governor.

Garba said the posters were a deliberate campaign of disinformation intended to mislead party faithful, stir confusion within the APC and fuel needless political speculation, Vanguard reported.

"It is not only false but also illogical for anyone to insinuate that Ganduje has joined the NDC; such a claim lacks both political and logical foundation," the statement read.

Ganduje himself was quoted as saying he is not a nomadic politician or a vulture "flying from one tree to another" in pursuit of personal ambition or political convenience. He insisted that his commitment to the APC has remained unwavering since his time at the helm of the party.

Ganduje vows legal action over fake posters

Beyond dismissing the posters, Ganduje issued a direct warning to those behind them. According to the statement, the individuals responsible for producing and distributing the materials have been identified, Punch reported.

He warned that unless they immediately withdrew the posters and stopped further circulation, he would pursue legal action against them.

Ganduje characterised the episode as the work of desperate political actors bent on damaging his reputation and sowing anxiety within the ruling party.

Ganduje's loyalty to Tinubu and APC

The statement reiterated Ganduje's full support for President Bola Tinubu and the broader Renewed Hope Agenda. He described the APC as Nigeria's largest and most formidable political party, one that is consolidating its national reach under Tinubu's leadership, and said he remains committed to strengthening the party ahead of future elections.

Members of the public were urged to rely solely on official communications from Ganduje and the appropriate organs of the APC rather than unverified content circulating on social media.

Ganduje drags Kwankwaso

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Abdullahi Ganduje, the former national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), replied to the national leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Rabiu Kwankwaso, adding that the former presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), was once his protege.

Ganduje, who was in Saudi Arabia for the Hajj Pilgrimage, made the claim in a statement issued by his chief of staff, Comrade Muhammad Garba, on Friday, May 29.

Source: Legit.ng