A science laboratory technology student of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) has publicly shared his experience after visiting the Dangote Refinery in Lagos

The FUTO scholar stated that it was remarkable to see one of Africa's largest and most sophisticated refineries up close

The young man highlighted what impressed him the most about Dangote Refinery and an important lesson he took from the tour

Nwoga Lucky Mmaduabuchi, who studied science laboratory technology at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), has reflected on his experience after visiting the Dangote Refinery in Lagos.

Lucky, now a graduate, was part of the FUTO students who visited the refinery weeks ago alongside the immediate past Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mrs Nnenna N. Oti, and other members of the Governing Council.

A FUTO scholar speaks about his visit to the Dangote Refinery. Photo Credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei, Facebook/Lúçky Ñwõgã

Source: Facebook

FUTO scholar's experience at Dangote Refinery

Lucky, who earned a Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) in Science Laboratory Technology (Geology Option), described the visit as an inspiring experience that left them proud of what is possible in Nigeria.

Lucky, in a Facebook post on June 17, further stated that it was remarkable to see the advanced technology, fully automated systems and the facility scale, all of which, he opined, reflected vision, innovation, and excellence.

The FUTO scholar added that he was mostly impressed by the refinery's strong commitment to safety, efficiency, and national development.

Lucky noted that the visit was more than a tour, but a lesson in thinking big, embracing innovation and believing in the country's limitless potential. His post read:

"I was privileged to be among the students of the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) who visited the Dangote Refinery alongside our Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mrs. Nnenna N. Oti, and other members of the Governing Council.

"It was an inspiring experience that left us proud of what is possible in Nigeria.

"Seeing one of Africa's largest and most sophisticated refineries up close was truly remarkable. From its advanced technology and fully automated systems to the sheer scale of the facility, every aspect of the refinery reflects vision, innovation, and excellence.

"What impressed me most was not only the world-class infrastructure but also the strong commitment to safety, efficiency, and national development. It was a powerful reminder that with the right leadership, determination, and investment, Nigeria can achieve extraordinary milestones.

"For me, the visit was more than just a tour—it was a lesson in thinking big, embracing innovation, and believing in the limitless potential of our great nation, Nigeria.

"My sincere appreciation goes to the management of Dangote Refinery for the valuable insights shared during the visit and for giving us the opportunity to witness this remarkable achievement firsthand."

A FUTO scholar shares his thoughts after visiting the Dangote Refinery in Lagos. Photo Credit: Lúçky Ñwõgã

Source: Facebook

See the young man's post below:

FUTO student's Dangote Refinery experience sparks reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the FUTO student's visit to Dangote Refinery below:

Otenyi Bright said:

"Congratulations to you bro."

Stephen Kingsley said:

"I'm proud of you my guy.

"Go and make us proud too.

"Congratulations."

Olisaemeka Paschal Offodile said:

"Congratulations. Now you see hardwork pays."

Adiebor Ugochukwu said:

"Congratulations big bro."

Francis Kobi said:

"Congratulations, biggest. Greater of greatest heights."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a chemical engineer from South Africa had shared her experience after visiting Dangote Refinery in Lagos.

Femi Otedola visits Dangote Refinery, shares observation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola had visited Dangote Refinery and shared what he observed.

Otedola described the experience as “wholesome,” noting the inspiration he felt while walking through the vast industrial environment.

In a statement shared after the visit, he praised his longtime friend and Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, for his vision and determination.

Source: Legit.ng