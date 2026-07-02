A South African lady relocated to Nigeria with her Nigerian partner and their child as xenophobia intensified in South Africa

In a TikTok video, the lady explained that she refused to be left behind when he decided to leave

According to her, the family departed before the end of June to protect the life they had built together

A South African lady who shares a child with a Nigerian man relocated with him to Nigeria as tension grew in South Africa.

The move followed her decision not to remain behind while he left the country to his home in Nigeria.

Nigerian man and South African partner relocate amid South African tensions. Photo credit: @LeratoInam/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Family leaves South Africa together

Identified on TikTok as @LeratoInam, the lady stated that her partner had doubted she would follow him, but she made it clear that she would not stay back.

She described the decision as one taken for the small family they had built, and to keep their bond strengthened.

According to her, they chose to depart South Africa before the end of June because of the worsening climate for foreigners.

She said:

"He didn't believe me when I said if he goes I go follow. I refused to wait for him. My small family I created. We decided to leave South Africa before the 30th of June."

South African lady follows Nigerian partner to Nigeria. Photo credit: @LeratoInam/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Online response to the relocation

The video attracted attention from viewers on TikTok who shared varied views on the situation.

Some people expressed understanding for her choice to protect her family and leave a hostile environment.

Others reflected on the difficulties faced by cross-national couples during periods of increased xenophobia.

A number of commenters also discussed the challenges of starting afresh in a new country with a little child.

@mamntungwa90 said:

"Happy for you bbes mine is from Uganda,we preparing to leave nextweek safe journey."

@melvavuako said:

"Safe journey you do the right thing as a South African people we fully support you as our sisters a child is going home don't think of coming back we love you people from distance."

@veryBerry said:

"Go well mama! Don't forget to respect your in laws, show them. You come from a good family. Remember there's no place for you here anymore my darling! Qiniseka emshadweni mama."

@Òłüŵàñífèmí commented:

"Heyy sister we welcome you to our lovely country Nigeria we are one we treat each like family forget about our country we are family."

@Nana Yaa added:

"Yes girl we are happy to have you in our West Africa country Nigeria n Ghana welcome you dear we love you soo much ok."

See the post below:

Couple relocates to Nigeria with kids

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that after living in the United Kingdom for years and despite achieving citizenship, a couple relocated to Nigeria with their children.

Narrating their decision, the wife said that their relocation was not because of any UK immigration issues or the system catching up with them.

Source: Legit.ng