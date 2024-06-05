A Nigerian man whose application to become a cabin crew member for Qatar Airways was a success captured widespread attention online

In a touching video, he revealed that he had navigated through various stages before receiving his final offer

The young man, while celebrating his achievement, shared screenshots of each stage he passed, clearly showcasing his milestone

A Nigerian man, who successfully applied to become a cabin crew member for Qatar Airways, has gone viral.

In a heartwarming video, he explained that he had gone through several stages before finally getting his offer letter.

Young man gets Qatar Airways job. Photo credit: @abu_skills007

Source: TikTok

The young man celebrated his achievement by sharing screenshots of all the steps he completed, making his accomplishment clear for everyone to see, as shared by @abu_skills007.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Nazneen said:

“Please how do you go about it please guide.”

Abubakarahammed15 wrote:

“I'l be dropping a video soon and going Live to answer your questions, stay tuned.”

KXXXX commented:

“You were in bahrain?”

3461user2 also commented:

“All the best bro. But why Manama?”

Abubakarahammed15:

“Why not Manama?”

Kiplagat:

“From qatar congratulations bro.”

Lato:

“Bro you're lucky.”

DecBabeg:

“Congrats!”

Adima54:

“Success in your journey bro.”

RealBuharihassan:

“Congratulations!”

Precious Smart:

“I'm a Nigerian too, apply for Qatar Airways soon.”

Chinaza:

“I will surely be there one day.”

Lord Isaac 6:

“More win bro.”

Source: Legit.ng