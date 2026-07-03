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Seyi Vodi Vows To Sponsor Peller’s Education After Streamer Visits Him With Aso Ebi, Sparks Backlash
Celebrities

Seyi Vodi Vows To Sponsor Peller’s Education After Streamer Visits Him With Aso Ebi, Sparks Backlash

by  Shade Metibogun
3 min read
  • Seyi Vodi has made a promise to Peller after the streamer and his lover, Jarvis, visited him ahead of their wedding to present their aso ebi
  • During the visit, the celebrity fashion designer encouraged Peller to return to school and promised to sponsor his education
  • Many social media users were unimpressed with the gift he offered the streamer, with some suggesting there were better ways the money could be spent

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Fans were divided after hearing the kind of wedding gift celebrity fashion designer Seyi Vodi promised to give Nigerian streamer Peller and his lover, Jarvis, during a visit ahead of their wedding.

The couple, who have been making preparations for their wedding scheduled to take place in August, visited the businessman to present their wedding aso ebi.

Seyi Vodi shares Peller's wedding gift, fans react
Reactions as Seyi Vodi vows to sponsor Peller’s education. Photo credit@esyivodi/@peller089
Source: Instagram

During their meeting, Seyi Vodi encouraged Peller to return to school, explaining the benefits of getting a formal education.

Read also

Lady who did her wedding in UK cries out, shares what guests presented to her, video trends

In another video circulating online, the fashion designer pledged to sponsor Peller's education from 100 level until graduation.

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Describing it as his wedding gift to the couple, Seyi Vodi said,

"I will pay your school fees from 100 level until you graduate. That is my wedding gift to you."

Peller and Jarvis were visibly excited by the generous offer.

Fans react to Seyi Vodi's gift to Peller

Seyi Vodi shares Peller's wedding gift, fans react
Peller continues to trend over Ycee's comment about olodo uprising. Photo credit@peller089
Source: Instagram

The gesture sparked mixed reactions on social media. While some praised Seyi Vodi for his thoughtful offer, others argued that the money could have been better spent on supporting an orphanage or helping less privileged people.

Some commenters pointed out that the content creator is financially capable of paying his own tuition and could even choose to study abroad if he wished.

Others, however, defended the fashion designer's decision, noting that giving someone a gift does not mean the recipient cannot afford it. They argued that wealthy people also deserve thoughtful gifts and commended Seyi Vodi for his generosity.

Read also

Osimhen pledges support for Peller and Jarvis’ upcoming wedding, prays for couple: "Send my Aso Ebi"

Here is the Instagram video of Seyi Vodi announcing his wedding gift to Peller:

What fans said about Seyi Vodi, Peller

Reactions have trailed the video of the fashion designer and Peller at his office. Here are some of the comments below:

@d.tech_official commented:

"Better do basic technology or why not English and literary studies?"

@adorable_nasa reacted:

"Offering or gifting people sometimes doesn’t mean they don’t have or can’t afford the gift, who says the rich don’t deserve favor, love, gifts, or encouragement. Thanks, @seyivodi, for encouraging him."

@mmagstudios wrote:

"Peller can afford his own fees. There are many people who, without this kind of support, cannot afford even a basic education. If Peller prioritized education, he would have attempted."

@dfmchamp commented:

"Funny Karimi people people Dey street orphanage homes who need these scholarships, well I can’t be advising anyone how to spend their money… but it’s seem unfair peller can afford it himself."

Peller: YCee defends 'olodo uprising' remark

Legit.ng also reported that rapper YCee responded to criticisms following his remarks about the "olodo uprising" in the country.

Read also

Seyi Vodi's advice to Peller on education as he delivers wedding aso ebi draws reactions

The music star drew attention after using Peller as an example to describe the growing popularity of brain-rot content in Nigeria.

Speaking during an interview with Cool FM Lagos, YCee stood by his statement, noting that he would not apologise for mentioning Peller's name.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Shade Metibogun avatar

Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng

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