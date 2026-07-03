Seyi Vodi has made a promise to Peller after the streamer and his lover, Jarvis, visited him ahead of their wedding to present their aso ebi

During the visit, the celebrity fashion designer encouraged Peller to return to school and promised to sponsor his education

Many social media users were unimpressed with the gift he offered the streamer, with some suggesting there were better ways the money could be spent

Fans were divided after hearing the kind of wedding gift celebrity fashion designer Seyi Vodi promised to give Nigerian streamer Peller and his lover, Jarvis, during a visit ahead of their wedding.

The couple, who have been making preparations for their wedding scheduled to take place in August, visited the businessman to present their wedding aso ebi.

Reactions as Seyi Vodi vows to sponsor Peller’s education. Photo credit@esyivodi/@peller089

Source: Instagram

During their meeting, Seyi Vodi encouraged Peller to return to school, explaining the benefits of getting a formal education.

In another video circulating online, the fashion designer pledged to sponsor Peller's education from 100 level until graduation.

Describing it as his wedding gift to the couple, Seyi Vodi said,

"I will pay your school fees from 100 level until you graduate. That is my wedding gift to you."

Peller and Jarvis were visibly excited by the generous offer.

Fans react to Seyi Vodi's gift to Peller

Peller continues to trend over Ycee's comment about olodo uprising. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

The gesture sparked mixed reactions on social media. While some praised Seyi Vodi for his thoughtful offer, others argued that the money could have been better spent on supporting an orphanage or helping less privileged people.

Some commenters pointed out that the content creator is financially capable of paying his own tuition and could even choose to study abroad if he wished.

Others, however, defended the fashion designer's decision, noting that giving someone a gift does not mean the recipient cannot afford it. They argued that wealthy people also deserve thoughtful gifts and commended Seyi Vodi for his generosity.

Here is the Instagram video of Seyi Vodi announcing his wedding gift to Peller:

What fans said about Seyi Vodi, Peller

Reactions have trailed the video of the fashion designer and Peller at his office. Here are some of the comments below:

@d.tech_official commented:

"Better do basic technology or why not English and literary studies?"

@adorable_nasa reacted:

"Offering or gifting people sometimes doesn’t mean they don’t have or can’t afford the gift, who says the rich don’t deserve favor, love, gifts, or encouragement. Thanks, @seyivodi, for encouraging him."

@mmagstudios wrote:

"Peller can afford his own fees. There are many people who, without this kind of support, cannot afford even a basic education. If Peller prioritized education, he would have attempted."

@dfmchamp commented:

"Funny Karimi people people Dey street orphanage homes who need these scholarships, well I can’t be advising anyone how to spend their money… but it’s seem unfair peller can afford it himself."

Peller: YCee defends 'olodo uprising' remark

Legit.ng also reported that rapper YCee responded to criticisms following his remarks about the "olodo uprising" in the country.

The music star drew attention after using Peller as an example to describe the growing popularity of brain-rot content in Nigeria.

Speaking during an interview with Cool FM Lagos, YCee stood by his statement, noting that he would not apologise for mentioning Peller's name.

Source: Legit.ng