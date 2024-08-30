Despite the harsh economic realities, Auwal Ahmad Dankode, a junior staff of Nigeria Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) returned $10,000 (about N16 million) he found in an aircraft

The Kano-born youth's honest act earned him the admiration of many people and prompted some folks to wonder why he did it

The young man has now broken silence on the incident and shared how he found the hard currency in an envelope

Auwal Ahmad Dnakode, a junior staff of NAHCO, has broken silence after returning $10,000 (about N16 million) he found while cleaning inside an aircraft.

A picture of Dankode holding the hard currencies he found had made the rounds online as people showered encomiums on him.

Dankode said he felt elated to have returned the money.

A netizen, @alaya_001, had revealed on X that Dankode reported the finding to his manager so it could be handed to the rightful owner. The incident happened at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

How Dankode found the $10,000

In an interview published by the Guardian, Dankode said he was conducting a routine cleaning of an Egyptian airline aeroplane that had just landed when he found an envelope containing the dollar bills.

"I was conducting a routine cleaning of the aircraft that had just landed when I saw the money in an envelope. So, I picked the envelope and reported it to the airline company's manager long before the rightful owner came and the money was returned."

The aviation worker added that the man was asked several questions and was handed the envelope after he gave positive responses.

Why Dankode returned the $10,000

Some netizens had argued that they wouldn't have returned the money if in Dankode's shoes. On why he returned the money, Dankode he had an upbringing not to take what doesn't belong to him.

He said he felt happy and elated that he returned the money, adding that God used him to make someone happy. In his words:

