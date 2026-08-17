The federal government has filed a fresh 12-count criminal charge against Abuja doctor Pastor John Abebe

Abebe is accused of selling 9 human embryos belonging to a couple without their consent and defrauding them of N19 million

The doctor, his hospital, and a new co-accused are expected to be arraigned on October 28, 2026

Abuja, FCT - The federal government has filed a fresh 12-count criminal charge against an Abuja-based fertility doctor, Pastor John Abebe, accusing him of selling human embryos, fraud, and unlawful disclosure of patients' medical records, among other offences.

FG Files Fresh 12-Count Charge Against Abuja Medical Doctor over Alleged IVF Fraud

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Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, filed the charge on July 21, 2026, at the registry of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory. Abebe, who also serves as a pastor at Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel), Durumi, Abuja, was charged alongside his hospital, Joje Abebe Fertility Centre Limited, and a new defendant, Balikis Bakare, who was not named in the earlier three-count charge filed by the Inspector General of Police on January 12, 2026.

Bakare and the hospital face counts including criminal conspiracy, conspiracy to commit fraud, and giving false information to mislead police investigators, Vanguard reported.

How the Federal Government Took Over the Case

Abebe and Joje Abebe Hospital Limited were first arraigned on March 11, 2026, before Justice Akeem A. Fashola of the FCT High Court sitting in Jabi, Abuja, on a three-count charge, after which they were granted bail. The AGF assumed control of the prosecution on June 18, 2026, following what was described as the failure of the former Commander of the Special Tactical Squad to arraign Abebe on February 19, 2026, as required.

What the Charges Allege

According to the charge sheet, Abebe allegedly sold nine out of 12 human embryos belonging to a couple, Mr and Mrs Adamu Hassan, to other patients. The embryos comprised two males and seven females. He is further accused of defrauding the couple of N19 million by falsely presenting himself as a specialist in In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF).

Prosecutors also allege that drugs administered by Abebe were fake and substandard, causing Mrs Mary Manga's menstrual cycle to stop since January 2025 and her health to continue deteriorating.

On the question of two male embryos, the charge states that Abebe and Bakare claimed the embryos were transferred to a surrogate, Miss Joy Ene Pius, but investigators found evidence that contradicted this claim.

The medical records allegation centres on an incident from August 6, 2025, when the couple's confidential fertility information was reportedly attached to a legal demand notice from the firm Fabunmi and Co. The document was received and read by a security guard at another law firm and subsequently seen by members of the public, causing the couple trauma that prosecutors say persists to date.

The offences are said to be contrary to the National Health Act 2014, the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act 2006, and sections 311 and 312 of the Penal Code Act.

Abebe and his co-accused are expected to appear before the court for arraignment on October 28, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng