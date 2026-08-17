The Nigeria Football Federation instructed Justin Madugu and his entire technical crew to step down with immediate effect

The Super Falcons suffered their worst-ever WAFCON campaign, losing to Cameroon in the quarterfinals for the first time in the tournament's history

Nigeria's defeat in the African playoffs against South Africa means the Super Falcons will miss the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has dismissed Super Falcons head coach Justin Madugu and his entire technical crew following a catastrophic Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) campaign that ended Nigeria's record of never previously exiting the tournament before the semifinals.

Madugu came under heavy criticism following Nigeria's failure to defend their WAFCON title while also missing out on the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

NFF has instructed Justin Madugu and all members of the Super Falcons' technical crew to step down with immediate effect. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The NFF, via its official X page, ordered the immediate departure of Madugu and all members of his backroom staff after the team produced its worst-ever showing at WAFCON, where a 1-0 quarterfinal defeat to Cameroon ended their tournament run at a stage they had never before failed to progress past.

Nigeria miss out on 2027 World Cup

The loss to Cameroon carried consequences far beyond the continental competition.

For the first time in Nigerian football history, the Super Falcons failed to secure automatic qualification for the FIFA Women's World Cup through the tournament, instead being forced into a two-legged African playoff against South Africa.

As seen on CAF Online, the Super Falcons needed to beat Banyana Banyana to advance to an inter-confederation playoff round and keep their World Cup hopes alive. However, they lost 2-1 on aggregate, bringing an end to any possibility of featuring at the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil.

Madugu's tenure ends in controversy

The Super Falcons were widely criticised for their unconvincing performances throughout the WAFCON group stage and knockout rounds, with the team failing to show the quality expected of a side that had historically dominated African women's football.

Nigeria's nine WAFCON titles make the Super Falcons the most decorated side in the history of the competition, which makes this exit all the more damaging for the federation and the country's football standing on the continent.

The NFF has not yet announced a timeline for appointing a replacement coaching staff as the federation looks to rebuild ahead of the next cycle of African and global competitions.

Madugu reacts after Nigeria's WAFCON failure

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about the Super Falcons' recent failure to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup, marking a historic defeat for the team and their coach Justine Madugu.

As the first Nigerian side to miss the Women's World Cup since its inception, the emotional fallout is palpable, with many calling for accountability from the coach and the Nigeria Football Federation.

Source: Legit.ng