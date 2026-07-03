A young Nigerian lady has shared an experience involving her sister's friend in the UK on her social media page

She mentioned the exact amount the UK-based lady sent to her, which got an angry response from her sister

A long time after the incident, she revealed another amount the same UK-based individual sent to her bank account

A young lady explained how her sister reacted after she told her about the amount her sister's friend in the UK had sent to her.

She explained in the post that the incident happened a while ago. When she received the money from her sister's friend in the UK, she was so excited that she immediately called her elder sister to tell her.

Lady recalls amount UK-based friend sent her, says sister got angry. Photo Source: Twitter/AweniOnibata

Source: Twitter

Lady reveals amount UK friend sent her

However, when she informed her sister, the elder sister immediately called her friend angrily and warned her never to send such a ridiculous amount again.

@AweniOnibata mentioned in the post the amount that was sent to her years ago when she was in 200 level at the university.

She wrote on her page:

"I can never forget the day my sister’s friend in the UK sent me 5k. I was in 200L at the time, so I called my sister excitedly and told her her friend had given me money. My sister called her friend and told her never to give me that ridiculous amount of money again."

"She even went as far as asking her what that would get a student that is in school."

Nigerian lady shares amount she received from UK, sister's reaction stirs buzz. Photo Source: Twitter/AweniOnibata

Source: Twitter

Some years later, the lady mentioned that the same person, her sister's friend, sent her money again and revealed the amount.

Her statement about the UK friend:

"That same person gifted me this year and it was 150k, but I no tell my sister sha."

Reactions as lady speaks about UK friend

@juliobum23 wrote:

"My love na the shout from your sister prompted this one now, Uk people and 5k, 10k are inseparable. Anyways she don try we are thanking her."

@666darkday added:

"I'm so sure that the friend is a man. You didn't tell your sister because something else is going on between you and the guy in uk 🇬🇧. Your sister will still find out."

@Shefeisthatyou said:

"You been tell your sister about 5k, but nothing concern her with 150k? We know what you are."

@Olajumokemih shared:

"Maybe she felt bad for the 5k and decided to do her best the next time hence the 150k.but why you no tell your sister."

@Abis_bg4l noted:

"You no tell your sister the second time keh? actually that money small abeg at least 20k e still make sense."

@Liberty8577 noted:

"And na when em gift you small one you rush tell ya sister inoder to make the man look as if he's a bad person😔. Anyways na that man mumu because if not for that he would have not gift you any other thing again."

@EPeazanjel added:

"What if your sister’s rant is what pushed her to send 150k? What if she’s patiently observing if your sister will show gratitude??"

@Urvillageppl234 said:

"Bt you no b good person sha, u were sup oti tell her so she will thank her… Bt if na 5k u will tell her.. Shioor."

Read the post detailing her experience below.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady living in the UK shared how much money she spent in one day.

She listed the amount she used for breakfast, transport, food, and other things, then asked other people how much they spent in a day. Her post got many reactions on social media.

Nigerian lady tests UK economy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady living in the UK tested the country's economy by taking £20 to a local market to see what it could buy.

She shared a video showing the items she purchased with the money, explaining that she walked to the market to save transport costs and get some exercise.

Source: Legit.ng