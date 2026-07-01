A Nigerian man has narrated how N553,000 was mistakenly transferred to his OPay account and the amount he refunded

He shared how much the sender offered to give him and mentioned the amount he finally refunded after getting the alert

The man, in a social media post, shared the message he got from the sender after the refund, sparking buzz online

A Nigerian man identified as Oba Handler on Facebook has narrated how he received a wrong transaction of N553,000 to his OPay account.

The incident generated conversations on social media regarding honesty.

An OPay user mentions amount he refunded after N553k was wrongly sent to account. Photo: Oba Handler

Source: Facebook

Opay user refunds money mistakenly sent to account

On his Facebook page, the man stated that after he received the N553,000 in his Opay account, the owner offered him N50,000.

He then posted a screenshot of the message from the sender after he refunded the N553,000.

The post was captioned:

“I have refunded the 553k that was mistakenly transferred into my OPay account yesterday by Adebayo Mercy. Though the husband told me to keep 50k, I told him there was no need. For the records, it was sent back to the same account it came from.

“The devil has a way of tempting people, especially in this broke period when mistakes like this happen. Thank you all.”

See his Facebook post below:

Reactions trail OPay user's refund of N553k

Helen Chinelo Olisa said:

"There are certain temptations you will pass,the devil cannot hold you back from getting to your next level...Oba you don pass this one oo,see you at the top ( next level)."

Princy Zimra Dvora said:

"Honestly I don't like spending money that is not tagged as mine. People keep thousands in my hands cus they know they'll get their money in full nawa o. I look them sometimes and say u ain't even scared I'd spend ur money."

Ehighala Osose said:

"Thank you star. U can never go never lack and for this kindness u will always excel in abundance."

Gloria-iripia Julius said:

"Bro this is really a big temptation and thank God you overcame it. I celebrate you ahead."

Oge Chukwu said:

"I saw myself in that kind of situation last month,the funny part of it is that the woman is not even aware of it."

Orsar Divine said:

"Omorr that's how I mistakenly sent 9k I was supposed to use to buy shoes for my brother going back to school to a wrong account I eventually got the persons Facebook name and messaged him oga blocked me straight ahhh e pain me ooo."

Emem Okoh said:

"I join her to say thank you, that amount may sound good to our ear due to our cost of leaving, but your dignity, worth, sanity is beyond the amount mistakenly sent to you! Thank you for being honest."

A man mentions the amount he refunded after N553k was mistakenly sent to his account. Photo: Oba Handler

Source: Getty Images

In related stories, a lady saving N200 daily on Opay showed the amount she made, while another posted her interest after saving N27,000.

Man laments loan limit after repayment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who borrowed N110,000 from a loan app shared how he repaid before the due date of his repayment.

The man was disappointed after seeing his new loan limit while trying to borrow money from the app again.

Source: Legit.ng