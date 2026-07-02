A man who attended Lagos Business School reacted as his wife bagged a master’s degree from Miva University

He shared the text he sent to her during the graduation ceremony and her immediate response about his plans for her

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts as the man opened up about the next plan for his wife

A Nigerian man, Chinonso Ogbogu, celebrated his wife who bagged a master’s degree.

Chinonso, who graduated from Lagos Business School, shared a photo of his wife from her convocation.

A Nigerian author reacts as his wife bags a master’s degree from Miva University. Photo: LinkedIn/ Chinonso Ogbogu

Source: UGC

LBS graduate hails wife on master’s convocation

On his LinkedIn page, Chinonso Ogbogu shared the conversation he had with his wife during her convocation, where she officially graduated with a master’s in business administration.

The author said in the LinkedIn post:

“While my wife was still in the auditorium, just after she was conferred with an MBA, I sent a message. The WhatsApp message I sent her was:

"I am so proud of you. Thank you for not throwing in the towel when it was hard. I am happy seeing the light bulbs in our daughter's eyes today. We love and appreciate you. With this now out of the way, the next is your Doctorate."

He noted that he sent the message while she was still in the hall, and many stated that he should allow her rest.

However, his wife’s immediate response came:

“Thank you ❤️. Thank you for celebrating me more than I would have myself. I'm happy that I did this and for your support. I'm happy I can show our daughter possibilities and I hope to continue shattering barriers. I love you all too. I'm ready for a Doctorate."

The man expressed joy about his wife’s readiness for another degree and stated that he was happy that their daughter was watching.

He added:

“Let me go and look for the money. I am 100% committed to seeing my girls rise.”

An author reacts as wife bags master's degree from Miva University, posts next plan. Photo: LinkedIn/ Chinonso Ogbogu

Source: UGC

Reactions trail man's graduation from Miva University

Martins Okochi said:

"The absolute best part of this achievement is the powerful example it sets for your daughter as she watches her mother rise."

Favour Bateren said:

"This is absolutely inspiring! God bless you for your labour of love. And the money too you shall find... In abundance!!!"

Liberty Oyugboh said:

"This is honestly so beautiful to read. There’s something powerful here that goes beyond achievement. I will say it is not just the celebration of success, but the consistency of shared direction inside a family unit, where milestones are not endpoints, but checkpoints in a longer trajectory."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng