A first-class physics graduate of Nasarawa State University has been awarded a German government scholarship to further his studies in Germany

The excited graduate broke the news on X, expressing excitement at getting the scholarship after over two years of countless rejections

Through the DAAD scholarship (German Academic Exchange Service), the physics graduate will be pursuing a master's degree in Germany

Ibrahim Kefas Gyurison, a Nigerian physics graduate from Nasarawa State University, has expressed his delight after being awarded a German government scholarship to do a master's program in Germany.

Kefas, a first-class graduate, had earlier shared pictures of himself flying to Germany for his studies, before he finally shared the scholarship news on July 2.

A Nigerian graduate has secured the DAAD scholarship to study in Germany. Photo Credit: @kefasgyurison

Source: Twitter

Kefas was awarded the Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst (DAAD) scholarship, which in English is the German Academic Exchange Service, and provides comprehensive funding for international students, researchers, and academics to study or conduct research in Germany.

Physics graduate reveals he faced rejections

In his now-viral tweet, Kefas revealed he secured the scholarship after over two years of countless rejections.

"Today, after 2½ years of receiving countless reject!on emails filled with “we regret to inform you” and “unfortunately” , I am beyond thrilled and humbled to announce that I won the prestigious DAAD - German Academic Exchange Service (German govt scholarship, 2026) - to pursue a master’s degree in Germany," he wrote.

Kefas shared pictures of himself in Germany, in a class, and the scholarship award that DAAD gave him. In the comment section, he disclosed that this is not his first scholarship award.

"Prior to this, I was awarded the highly competitive PTDF Overseas Scholarship, which funds recipients to pursue postgraduate studies in their choice of four countries: France. Malaysia. Germany. Or UK."

Reflecting on his scholarship journey, Kefas admitted that it was not easy, as there were moments when the rejections almost broke his spirit, but he encouraged himself not to give up.

"My scholarship journey was NOT easy. There were moments when the rejections almost broke my spirit, but I have to encourage myself and remind myself that giving up was not an option.

"Through God’s grace, mentorship, countless SOP drafts, perseverance and sleepless nights sometimes; I made it through.

"And today, I stand on the other side of resilience and growth."

A Nigerian physics graduate has bagged the DAAD scholarship to study in Germany. Photo Credit: @kefasgyurison

Source: Twitter

See his tweet below:

First-class graduate celebrated on X

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the first-class graduate's tweet below:

@OgrikiS27389 said:

"It is isn't up to two weeks I attended a CSN induction ceremony as a finalist and got enlightened about various multinational opportunities including this DAAD program; fast forward to see someone being awarded it. Wow.

"Congratulations once again to you."

@EkekweFaith said:

"Congratulations, Kefas!

"What do you think you did differently with the application? I am really tired of rejections."

@Xodwabantu said:

"God, I am the next to get DAAD scholarship."

@KOsajie said:

"My brother, I can imagine. That part of we regret and unfortunately can be very frustrating and disappointing. But success is a journey. In the end, you won."

Germany announces fully funded scholarships for graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany had announced fully funded scholarships for African graduates.

The announcement was made on Friday, April 10, via the official X (formerly Twitter) accounts of the German Embassy Abuja and the German Consulate General Lagos, which encouraged eligible candidates to apply.

According to the programme flyer, the DAAD scholarships are targeted at master’s degree students pursuing studies at selected institutions across Sub-Saharan Africa, including Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Malawi, and Burkina Faso.

Source: Legit.ng