President Bola Tinubu has announced a unique postcode for every Nigerian home, as part of the National Digital Alphanumeric Postcode System

Dada Olusegun, the special assistant to the president on social media, announced the development on X on Friday, July 3

The presidency explained that the system has already commenced and the announcement has started generating reactions from Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu's administration has announced that every Nigerian home will be given "a unique digital postcode", adding that the development was part of his government's efforts in the ongoing "National Digital Alphanumeric Postcode System".

Dada Olusegun, the special assistant to the president on social media, announced the development in a post on Friday, July 3, saying that the "process has already commenced."

President Bola Tinubu says all Nigerian homes will get postcodes Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Olusegun further disclosed that the implementation of the system was to ensure that Nigeria have "a smarter, more secure, and digitally enabled addressing system." He further expressed confidence that the system will " improve service delivery, strengthen emergency response, and unlock new opportunities" in all parts of the country.

The statement partly read:

"The administration of President Tinubu is committed to reforming every aspect of our economy in order to achieve the ambitious goal of creating a $1trn economy by 2030."

Nigerians react as Tinubu announces postcodes for homes

However, the video shared by the presidency has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Adeola expressed confidence that Tinubu's administration will take Nigeria to achieve a modern nation:

"Tinubu is the President who will lead Nigeria into the modern nation we have long hoped for. We've been living in the past for far too long. Now, we are beginning to live in the future."

Yusuf Matallawa commended the development:

"A commendable step toward a smarter and more efficient Nigeria. Proper implementation will enhance service delivery, strengthen security, and create more opportunities for citizens. Wishing the initiative lasting success for the benefit of all Nigerians."

Nigerians react as the presidency announces postcodes for Nigerian homes Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Lucho expressed confidence that the system will improve the country:

"A modern digital postcode system is a practical step toward improving governance, emergency response, and economic growth across Nigeria. Wishing the rollout every success as it delivers lasting value for citizens and businesses alike."

Aisha Abdulkadir Yusuf described the development as a game changer for the country:

"This digital postcode system will be a game-changer for Nigeria! The fact that it’s designed to boost everything from emergency response to economic opportunities makes sense that this kind of modernisation is a key part of President Tinubu's plan to hit that $1 trillion economy goal by 2030."

Echue Dami Ogechi commended the move by President Tinubu:

"This is smart, this is commendable, this is progress, this will boost response swiftly. Good job .1trn economy on the go!"

You can see the video of the announcement on X here:

Presidency defends Tinubu on Obi's attacks

Legit.ng earlier reported that the presidency has disclosed that the NDC 2027 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, was ignorant about the power-generating capacity of Nigeria.

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, made the claim while responding to Obi's criticism of President Bola Tinubu.

According to Onanuga, the problem of Nigeria's electricity is not a shortage of gas, while disclosing the actual headache of Tinubu's administration.

Source: Legit.ng