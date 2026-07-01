Kelechi Iheanacho has reportedly put offers from Turkiye and Brazil on hold as he seeks a new club

Iheanacho spent last season at Celtic on a short-term contract of one year with an option of another year

He helped the club win the league and cup double, but they have hesitated in signing him to a new deal

Kelechi Iheanacho has reportedly put on hold the offers he has received from Turkish and Brazilian clubs as he remains in favour of staying in Scotland.

Iheanacho joined Celtic at the start of last season as a free agent to get his career back on track after ending his miserable spell at Spanish club Sevilla.

Kelechi Iheanacho during Celtic's Scottish Cup celebrations. Photo by Ewan Bootman.

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles forward was pivotal in helping Celtic win the league and cup double, scoring crucial goals in the run-in and in the cup final.

He signed a one-year contract when he joined the club, with the option of another year, but despite his impressive performances, the club has yet to trigger the clause.

As of July 1, 2026, Iheanacho is a free agent as the current contract binding him to the Scottish champions has yet to be renewed for another year.

Iheanacho favours Scotland stay

The striker’s future has been a topic of discussion, with the decision from Celtic stalling and offers from other clubs on the table for him to consider.

According to the Scottish Sun, multiple Turkish clubs have put offers on the table for the former U17 FIFA World Cup winner, but he has yet to consider.

Another offer he has is from Brazilian club Vasco da Gama, but Iheanacho is not keen to leave Europe; if at all, he would not continue at Celtic.

According to Football Insider, the Nigerian forward prefers continuing at Celtic before considering other options from Turkiye and Brazil.

If the Scottish club do not act on time, Iheanacho would be forced to continue his playing career elsewhere despite positive feelings between him and the club.

Iheanacho’s former agent John Inglis admitted that the player could have joined Celtic earlier before he went to Middlesbrough, but would be happy to see him continue at the club.

Kelechi Iheanacho favours continuing his career in Scotland. Photo by Ross Parker.

Source: Getty Images

“Celtic should absolutely look to keep Kelechi. I know how much he loved playing for the club last season and the joy he took from winning the big trophies,” he told the Scottish Sun.

“I think he proved himself with very important goals. Kelechi’s just a brilliant finisher in the box.

“I’d be delighted to see him stay at Celtic – and I know he’d also be very happy about that. But other clubs are now being alerted to the fact he’s up for grabs.”

Samuel Chukwueze rejects Turkey move

Legit.ng previously reported that Samuel Chukwueze rejected a move to Turkey in favour of continuing his career with Serie A giants AC Milan.

The winger spent last season on loan at Fulham, but the deal was not made permanent. He is keen to impress new boss Ruben Amorim instead of leaving Italy.

Source: Legit.ng